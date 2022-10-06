Suburban Parents Talk is back after summer break and they're excited to bring you mom rants and fun things to do in the city. Jenn lets viewers in on the new movie Hocus Pocus 2 and the new exhibit at the Montreal Science Centre. Plus, in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the ladies will be presenting important info and hosting interviews with those impacted by breast cancer - this episode, Jenn lets viewers in on the recent Breastfast In Bed presented by Breast Cancer Canada, some startling statistics, and their new impactful commercial. And, to top things off, the girls are giving away two premium beauty products from Lierac to one lucky viewer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.