Student Voices: Tips to succeed in online school

The beginning of the academic year is always a stressful time for students, but starting it remotely from home has its own set of challenges.
Less motivation to complete assignments, all around distractions and the stress of COVID-19 all factor into our education.
I thought I'd give you a few tips to help you make this semester or school year less stressful and as successful as possible.
So, here they are:
- Use your resources. While you may not physically be at school, most teachers will quickly respond to their emails. More often than not, teachers are willing to take the time to respond to you or to set up a virtual meeting.
- Plan a schedule. For some, learning from home means being less productive and less motivated. For me, I find it super helpful to plan my days and my weeks. I schedule in various tasks throughout the week so that I'm not overwhelmed. Doing this helps me see a clear vision of when everything will get done.
- Mediate. I feel like this tip is always resurfacing, but it's so useful. If you're feeling unfocused or if your mind is racing with worries, take a few minutes to mediate. This doesn't have to be the “traditional” way of sitting with your eyes closed. Meditation can come in all forms. Just put your focus to one task that brings you serenity. Then, you should feel more ready to tackle your school to-dos.
- Stay connected. While you may not be seeing classmates in person, don’t cease all communication. Continue to speak with those in your classes. Support one another.
- Create a working space. I've found it helpful to have a designated working space. It means that when I'm there, I'm in my “ready-to-work” mindset. Surround this area with photos that inspire you, motivational quotes and anything else that will help you achieve your goals.
- Get dressed. I'm going to be entirely honest: I work just as well, if not better, in my loungewear compared to in “school” clothes. But, I know that for many people, they feel more productive when they get out of their comfortable clothing. It's worth a try!
- Take breaks. Between Zoom classes, take a break (and off your phone!) There's a lot I enjoy about online school, but looking at a screen all day long is not one of them. So, when it's time for a break, don't use it for more screen time. Talk to your family, read a book, go for a walk, etc!
- Be open and communicate. If you're really struggling with getting an assignment handed in, speak to your teacher! In my experience, teachers are very understanding during the COVID-19 pandemic. And rightly so. If you need extra time or support, reach out.
Those are some ways that you can start the online school year off on the right foot.
Melissa Migueis is enrolled in Communication Studies at Concordia University. In the near future, she also wishes to pursue a certificate in Holistic Nutrition to merge her passion for media with health and wellness. For daily inspiration & motivation, and for everything "wellness" related, you can follow her at @_livewellwithmel_ on Instagram!
