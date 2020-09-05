Student Voices: Things to do to keep you positive during the Coronavirus

Have you been feeling down during the pandemic?
In this blog, I'm going to be giving you tips and fun things to do at home whenever you want to keep active and positive! I have a lot of friends who had no idea about what to do during the Coronavirus, but I've given them these tips and activities and now they're doing better!
By the way, you can do these activities anytime like on a weekend when you don't have much to do, or when you come home from school with no homework for the first time in history.
I've made a list of activities for many different types of people. So, don't worry, you'll find a fun activity for you that you will love!
I hope you like these fun tips and activities to keep you busy.
- If you're into art, you can look up how to make origami. It's really fun and all you need is construction paper from the dollar store and some scissors. Here are some YouTube channels you can follow for help: Paper Kawaii and Easy Origami
- If you like to be really active, exercise and stay fit, you can look up 40-minute workouts on YouTube. They have really good ones that use no equipment!
- If you're a brainiac and you like to do stuff that challenges your brain, then this activity is the one for you. On the google play store, you can find hundreds of fun crossword games and puzzle that sharpen your brain. Since you haven't been going to school, you need some brain sharpening - JUST KIDDING! But if you like stuff like that, here are some games: Wordscapes, Kahoot! Words With Friends and so much more.
- If you're someone who has no idea what you like and you can never choose what to do - I'm the same way! So, just try something new. You can do editing with Canva, a free website were you make logo's, videos, picture's and so much more!! Another thing you can do is play board games. You can play scrabble, trivia, monopoly, or another board game that you can get for cheap!
- If you have a dog, you can go on a long walk with a friend or family member.
- You can go to a public pool because they're open now!
- You can go watch the sunset with a significant other or just a friend.
- If you love writing, you can get really cute notebooks at the dollar store and write. There's really no rule to writing. You can just sit down in a comfortable spot and start writing randomly about whatever you think! It'll take long to get used to it but once it comes to you, you'll never let go of it.
I hope you liked my tips and activities. Don't be shy to share them with your friend and family!
Lila-Rose Macleay, 10. In collaboration with BlogAdo, an online program offered by Melissa Migueis, Marjorie Paquette & Connie Rotella. This program’s mission is to share teen voices through writing in hopes of providing comfort to other teens around the world. It's a movement from teens to teens!
To learn more, visit https://blogadomtl.wixsite.com/blogado
