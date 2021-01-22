Student Voices: QUESCREN at Concordia University announces Sharing Community Vitality

In 2018, the Secrétariat aux relations avec les Québécois d’expression anglaise (Government of Quebec) invested significant funds in a project to support the vitality of English-speaking Quebec. The Quebec English-Speaking Communities Research Network (QUESCREN) of Concordia University managed the project. A total of $950,000 was awarded to QUESCREN and four partner groups serving English-speaking communities in order to create research projects, conferences and outreach activities that connect educators, artists, community organizations and the provincial government.
On Thursday, January 28th, the five partners will report back on their project activities in an online event entitled "Sharing Community Vitality." Each short presentation will be followed by a 5-minute period of questions.
The event will highlight English-speaking community themes including heritage, diversity, and economic growth, especially during COVID; education including arts in schools; improving links with the provincial government; and, overall, how the communities can grow and thrive.
Although this particular fund’s monies have been distributed, the Secretariat has created a regular support program that provides funding to groups serving the English-speaking community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.