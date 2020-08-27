Student Voices: If I had $10,000...

If you won 10,000$ that you had to spend on yourself, what would you buy?
If I had 10,000$ to spend on myself, I would buy a lot of Funko pops. Why? I don’t know. I’ve been collecting things my whole life and I just got into them. I already have 157 figures! I plan on getting another shelf where I can put some more but I’m running out of space in my house.
I also recently got into superheroes. I already liked superheroes, but then I watched Avengers Endgame… you can imagine how much more of a superhero fan I am today. And with loving superheroes, loving comic books is a big thing as well. I would buy more DC comics than Marvel comics because let’s face it, DC is better at the writing aspect. Maybe Marvel movies beat DC movies, but in terms of comics, DC is better!
Then, I would buy 360 Pokémon ex, lvl.X, EX, GX and V cards to fill out my binder. I used to have close to that number of cool cards when I was younger but my mom gave them all away! So, I would like to restart my card collection by buying as many of my old cards if I can remember which ones I used to have. Pokémon cards were one of the first things I started collecting, so getting some back would remind me a lot of my childhood.
Next, I would love to buy a grand piano because I’ve been taking classes since I was 7. So, having a nicer piano would be good.
Oh, and we can’t forget the video games!!! I’ve been buying every Nintendo console since the game cube. So some new games for the Nintendo switch wouldn’t hurt.
Recap
I think that's pretty much it! Generally, I would buy some stuff to remind me of my childhood and some things to continue my collections. If I look back at everything on the list, I would probably have everything I plan on getting until I'm 20 years old. I want to get the pops and cards now, then when I’m around 17, I would get the comics and, at 20, I would love to get the piano.
So, yeah, that’s pretty much what I want to get in the next 5 years!
Alessandro Gabrielli, 14. In collaboration with BlogAdo, an online program offered by Melissa Migueis, Marjorie Paquette & Connie Rotella. This program’s mission is to share teen voices through writing in hopes of providing comfort to other teens around the world. It's a movement from teens to teens!
To learn more, visit https://blogadomtl.wixsite.com/blogado
