Student Voices: Equality

“No two leaves are alike, and yet there is no antagonism between them or between the branches on which they grow.”
- Gandhi
Just like no two leaves are the same, neither are any humans in this world! We should be able to accept our differences and celebrate our similarities. People always ask me, if you had to wish for anything, what would it be? “To be rich,” certain people would say. “I would want to be famous,” or “for everyone to treat the environment better”. If you were to ask me, I would have a simple answer. I would wish for equality. If you truly think about it, if we lived in a world where equality existed, there would never have been a Holocaust, or a need for Black Lives Matter or sexism. Life, in general, could be much simpler! Akiva teaches us daily about equality, and respect for others and allows us to ask questions about what is right and what is wrong. There is still discrimination in the world, but just like all wars end, so must this!
By Bianca Martella, Akiva Grade 6 Student
