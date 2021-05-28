Student Voices: Acceptance

“Life isn’t perfect, of course, but we all know it’s how you react to things that counts.” - Landon Donovan
We all know this to be true especially during these unprecedented times. None of us planned to be sitting at home staring at a computer filled with our peers' faces but, guess what happened? We have all learned to accept what’s happening and make the best of it. Some of us planned to travel the world, have an in-person event or just go to work and have a “normal” day. If all we did was sit around thinking of what we could be doing, well who knows what would happen; but instead, we accepted what was happening and adapted. We embraced the situation and made the best of it. Perhaps, instead of travelling the world you made meals from countries across the globe or maybe you did an outdoor or zoom event. At Akiva, we are encouraged to remember that we can make plans but sometimes life happens, and we must be okay with that.
Sadie Harris, Akiva Grade 6 Student
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.