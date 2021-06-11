Student Voices: Acceptance

You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to be accepted by yourself. -Thich Nhat Hanh
Acceptance is a strange thing. We all desire to be accepted by others. It may seem like the most important thing at the moment, but it's not. Accepting yourself is what matters. People prefer to be friends with a person who is confident in who they are, as opposed to someone who obsesses over their imperfections, tummy rolls, acne, scars, bushy eyebrows, height, and or weight.
If someone points out your differences, just remember the wise words of Micheal Allenbright, “Do what makes you happy. Some people will always find a reason to be unhappy with you.”
Being accepted is irrelevant when that person isn’t willing to accept you. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter if others accept you. It only matters if you accept yourself. This is one of the valuable lessons I learned at Akiva.
Mila Freiheit, Akiva Grade 6 Student
