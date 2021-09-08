The SJN has been a popular feature on The Suburban website for the past 18 months. Thanks to the support of Henry Zavriyev, a 27 year old entrepreneur and the participation of four community organizations – The Nellie Philanthropy Foundation, The Museum of Jewish Montreal, The Jewish Public Library and The Jewish Learning Lab- we can now bring you the SJN in print at the beginning of each month. The aforementioned organizations will rotate banner advertisements for the next year. As for the content, it will include news from the local Jewish community.
A supporter of Inspirations Newspaper, which caters to the special needs community, Zavriyev was recently profiled in that publication by Cindy Davis. Zavriyev moved to Montreal in 2012 at the age of 18 to attend Concordia University. While at school–a stint that he admits was short–he took a part-time job as a janitor to make some extra money. On the job, he noticed some outdated apartments in the building and asked the property owner if he could fix them up and rent them out for a fee. One after another, the apartments started renting, and he eventually earned enough money to start buying his own properties. Only nine years later, he is the owner of Leyad, a Montreal-based real estate development firm which owns and manages properties across Montreal. Building his career took most of his time and energy for the first several years, but now Zavriyev says he feels lucky to be at a point in his life, at such a young age, where he can give back. He has decided to work with these four organizations to help launch the SJN print edition. We welcome leaders like Zavriyev from other cultural communities to step forward and help us establish other such pages. You can continue to read SJN on our website each week.
JEWISH EDUCATION AT THE Y: On October 17, the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA is launching a year-long opportunity for elementary school students grades one through six who do not attend Jewish day school. This interactive, experiential program is meant to foster a deep sense of Jewish identity amongst its participants by encouraging friendships with other Jewish children, nurturing a connection to the Montreal Jewish community and to Israel, deepening students’ connection to Jewish values, tradition and culture, and providing kids with a basic comfort with the Hebrew language. Ivri Anochi will run on 22 Sundays between Oct. 17 and April 22. The cost is $265/child, but fees will never be a reason for any family to opt out of participation in this or any of the Y’s other programs. The Y will make it possible for all Jewish families to participate. For more information log on to www.ymywha.com. You can also see last week’s online edition of SJN for a very detailed story.
HEBREW CHAMPIONS: Two years ago, Rabbi Levi and Chaya Naparstek arrived from New York City to launch a new and much needed project called Smile On Seniors (SOS) in Côte Saint-Luc. SOS is an offshoot of the Beth Chabad CSL Community Center. It is a unique program, designed to enhance the lives and cater to the specific needs of local seniors. Chaya is the daughter of Rabbi Mendel Raskin and Sarah, the leaders of Beth Chabad CSL. Now comes Hebrew Champions, an innovative after-school educational program, in Côte-Saint-Luc. There are both social distanced in-person classes and virtual classes on Zoom. Classes are held on Mondays, in-person from 3 pm to 4:30 pm and on Zoom from 3:15 pm to 4:45 pm. A new option for 2021-2022 will be an additional Sunday program (10:30 am to Noon) for those who would like to learn to read Hebrew at a faster pace and explore tales from the Bible (from the weekly Torah portion). Registration for the fall semester, now until Dec. 20, is now open. Info: Chabadcsl.com/hebrewchampions, HebrewChampions@ChabadCSL.com or call Chaya at 514-485-7221 #114
NOTEBOOK: Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) recently announced that Dollard des Ormeaux’s Alanna Elias, formerly the Montreal Centre Coordinator, has been promoted to Director of Development, Eastern Canada… After an extensive search, Yeshiva Gedola has named Howie Silbiger as their new Secular Studies Principal. Silbiger comes to the role with extensive experience, working in both Jewish education and the Jewish Community.
Have you got an item for SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
