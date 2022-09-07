Since 1964, Weizmann Canada has partnered with individuals, families, foundations, and the business community to develop funding for the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel; sharing the Institute’s research with the Canadian public; and promoting science literacy and educational programs across all age groups. Weizmann has a long history of generating influential sustainability research, with a significant Canadian footprint dating back to 1989 with a ground-breaking solar tower.
By bringing together world-renowned experts, Weizmann Canada’s “Mission Imperative” exclusive national tour will explore game-changing scientific research that can lead to innovative industry solutions to deal with the climate crisis. On Monday Sept. 12 (5 pm to 7 p.m) the Grand Quai – Port de Montréal (200 de la Commune West) will be the site of a cocktails and conversation event moderated by Cindy Sherwin of CTV News Montreal. Co-leaders of the Weizmann Institute’s ambitious sustainability initiative — Prof. Ron Milo (expert in energy and carbon transformations) and Prof. Avi Levy (food security expert) — will be joined by Montreal-based chef from Restaurant Candide John Winter Russell (culinary sustainability expert). Tickets are $50 each. Info: https://www.weizmann.ca/events/mission-imperative-montreal.
SALOMON INDUCTED: Roy Salomon was officially inducted into the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in Israel on July 12 with the Lifetime Achievement Award. He was in Tel Aviv for the 2022 Maccabiah Games, considered the Jewish Olympics. The International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame/Yad Le'ish Hasport Hayehudi was formally inaugurated on July 7, 1981. Its predecessor, the Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, was founded in the United States in May 1979. The original Hall of Fame included only American honourees. The International Hall of Fame honours athletes and sportsmen and sportswomen from throughout the world.
SMILE ON SENIORS: Smile on Seniors (SOS), launched three years ago by Rabbi Levi and Chaya Naparstek, is a division of Beth Chabad CSL, under the leadership of Rabbi Mendel and Sarah Raskin. Programs such as sumptuous breakfasts, art projects, guitar music and Cantorial music took place early on. During the pandemic they pivoted to online programming, such as how to write a blog with Leslie Perez, virtual tours of Jerusalem and more. One staple is the Wednesday evening dinners delivered right to a senior’s door. The meals are varied and healthy, giving recipients something different to look forward to besides their regular meals. On Thursday Aug. 25 there was a Meet and Greet for those aged 55 plus at Beth Chabad CSL where seniors came to socialize and learn about programming. Info: aviva.sos@chabadcsl.com, (514) 485-7221 #114.
HEBREW CHAMPIONS: As a new school year approaches, many parents are looking for fresh ways to rekindle their child’s Jewish spark. Hebrew Champions has put forward in-depth curriculums where children can thrive. “Over the course of the last two years and throughout the summer we have had moms and dads thanking us for helping them nurture their child’s Jewish identity,” shared Chaya Naparstek, Director of Hebrew Champions. “We believe that for children, knowledge is power and if you provide a safe and inclusive environment which teaches Jewish values, history and culture, children will thrive mentally, emotionally, and in all other aspects of their life.” For details go to www.HebrewChampions.com.
EDUCATION AT THE Y: Back for a second year, Ivri Anochi is a year-long opportunity for elementary school students who do not attend Jewish day school to embark on an interactive, experiential program that will foster a deep sense of Jewish identity. Ivri Anochi will encourage friendships with other Jewish children, nurturing a connection to the Montreal Jewish community and Israel, deepening students’ connection to Jewish values, tradition and culture, and providing kids with a basic comfort with the Hebrew language. It will run on 22 Sundays from Sept. 18, 2022 to April 23, 2023 at the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA, located at 5400 Westbury. The cost per child is $330 for members and $390 for non-members of the Y. Financial aid is available as fees will never be a reason for any family to opt out of participation in this or any program at the Y. Contact Adam Luxenberg at 514.737.6551,x 241 and aluxenberg@ymywha.com.
THANKS TO HENRY: The SJN is back for another year in print thanks to the support of young businessman Henry Zavriyev. Over the course of the next 12 months, six organizations will benefit from banner ads at the bottom of this page: Tel Aviv University Canada, the Jewish Public Library, Solomon Schechter Academy, Ometz, Chabad Lifeline and the Holocaust Education project of the English Montreal School Board, supported by the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal.
Have an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com and follow us at https://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/sjn/
