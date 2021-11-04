Walk 4 Friendship attracts 500 plus; JGH Foundation raises $2 million

The 13th Annual Walk 4 Friendship took place recently at Jardin Royalmount. This event benefitted the Friendship Circle, which provides assistance and support to individuals with special needs and their families via recreational, social, educational and vocational programming.
In order to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, participants were asked to complete their walk on their own street or neighbourhood following which they headed to Jardin Royalmount for a celebration hosted by Virgin Radio’s Lee Haberkorn and featuring a complimentary lunch and performances by the Friendship Circle Choir and the Cirque Carpe Diem.
Henry Zavriyev, the young businessman who spearheaded this print edition of SJN, sponsored a well-received acrobatic show by Cirque Carpe Die. The group carried out impossible tricks and moved high in the air, thoroughly impressing the many guests.
The more than 500 guests got a small glimpse into Friendship Circle and witnessed seven success stories, or projects, most of which were created for the very first time during the pandemic. President Phil Dubrovsky presided over the event.
The Friendship Circle is based at a former synagogue on Bourret Avenue near the Jewish General Hospital.
LATIN N’ SOUL TAKE MANHATTAN RAISES $2 MILLION: The Jewish General Hospital Foundation held a hugely successful first event since the COVID-19 pandemic hit 19 months ago. Last month Latin N’ Soul Take Manhattan, a pre-recorded dance show, was played before a live audience at Cinemas Guzzo in St. Laurent and online. Close to $2 million and counting was raised for the Departments of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gyn-Oncology, Cardiology and Psychiatry. Sponsors were Groupe Petra, Monarch Specialties, the Alan and Roula Rossy Foundation, Entertainment Central and Cinémas Guzzo. If you missed it, here is the link to the show: https://www.entertainmentcentral.ca/streamlatinsoul
THE OLDEST PAPER BOY: Château Bnai Brith is a retirement home for autonomous seniors, located on Côte-St. Luc Road. It is the sister building to B’nai Brith House further down the road on Westminster Avenue. There are a lot of interesting residents at Château B’nai Brith. Let us introduce you to Marvin “Mayer” Mill. He lives there with his wife of 66 years, Dawn. At the age of 87, Mayer has become one of our city’s oldest “paper boys.” Each morning at around 6 am he collects the daily newspaper and delivers them to each door of subscribers. This of courses includes copies of The Suburban on Wednesdays. “I use my wife’s walker as a carriage,” he told me. “I take the elevator to the seventh floor and work my way down. It is great exercise.”
Mayer and Dawn ran their own bookkeeping business for 20 years, until retirement Back in 1967 they resided in Florida with their twin daughters Davina and Miriam and son Lorne. “We spent seven and a half years there and helped run four men’s clothing stores.” Upon returning to Montreal, Mayer became a member of the then Saidye Bronfman Centre’s Yiddish Theatre. I sure did enjoy meeting Mayer. Eileen Katz, who runs the two B’nai Brith buildings, told me what a joy he is to have among the 130 residents at Château
MARCOVITZ SIGNS OFF: Hats off to Gail Adelson-Marcovitz, who recently concluded her two year term as president of Federation CJA. “It has been my greatest honour and privilege,” she stated. “When I embarked on the role of a lifetime, I never could have imagined the challenges we would face as a community. No one could have predicted the ravages of a worldwide pandemic followed by the eruption of conflict in the Middle East 15 months later, resulting in antisemitic hate reaching levels not seen in 75 years. And yet, when the pandemic hit in March 2020, we quickly picked ourselves up, brushed ourselves off, and adjusted to the new reality we faced, pivoting to meet the needs of future generations and positioning the community for long-term success.”
FEDERATION CJA INTERVIEW: For a recent edition of Suburban On Air we interviewed newly minted Federation CJA President Joel Segal and CEO Yair Szlak about the challenges faced in the past 18 months and their Community Recovery Plan. You can view it at www.thesuburban.com, On Air, Cohen in the City.
THE NEWEST PODCASTER: Rabbi Yechezkel Freundlich, spiritual leader of Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc, has launched his own podcast. It is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and all your other favorite podcast apps. Subscribe today and don’t miss a beat!
Have an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com and follow us online at https://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/sjn/
