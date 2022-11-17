The incredible never-before-told story of legendary Montreal poet and singer Leonard Cohen's 1973 tour of Israel during the Yom Kippur War will be shared at a Jewish Public Library event on Thursday, Dec. 1 (7:30 pm) at the Gelber Conference Centre (5151 Cote Ste Catherine).
Acclaimed author Matti Friedman will be in conversation with JPL Senior Director of Library and Learning Services Eddie Paul to talk about his book Who By Fire, a rarely told account of Cohen’s experience with Israeli soldiers during the Yom Kippur War.
In October, 1973 Cohen was 39 years old, famous, unhappy, and at a creative dead end. He travelled to the Sinai Desert and inserted himself into the chaos and bloodshed of the Yom Kippur War.
Friedman, author of The Aleppo Codex, has a gift for storytelling and journalism, and shedding light on lesser known aspects of Jewish history. He is an award-winning journalist and author whose work has appeared in the New York Times, The Atlantic, Tablet, Smithsonian and elsewhere. Friedman’s work as a reporter has taken him from Israel to Lebanon, Morocco, Moscow, the Caucasus, and Washington, DC. Born in Toronto, he lives in Jerusalem with his family.
The book will be available on-site , with a signing as well after the event.
AKIVA KIDS THINK EMPLOYMENT: This week the kindergarten students at Akiva School in Westmount learned all about different jobs and care given in the medical field when parents who work in this field volunteered their time to come in for some hands-on learning as part of a Teddy Bear Clinic. The kindergarten students went home excited about what they had learned while all teddy bears and stuffed toys went home feeling much better too!
GOTEENISRAEL: Federation CJA has unveiled GOTEENISRAEL, two opportunities for Jewish teens in the Montreal area offering substantial financial support towards an Israel experience of their choice. Jewish teens in Grades 9 and 10 who are looking for the Israel trip of a lifetime needn’t look any further. They can register with an Israel teen trip provider and become eligible for a voucher of up to $5,500!
First, GO@DALFENFELLOWS Teen Israel Leadership Initiative provides a $5,500 voucher to 50 Jewish teens with exceptional leadership qualities to go on an Israel experience of their choice. Second, GO@TEENISRAEL provides a $2,500 voucher to any Jewish teen in Grades 9 or 10 for an Israel summer experience. GOTEENISRAEL has partnered with seven organizations: BBYO, Bnei Akiva, Diller, NCSY, Yahad/CSUQ, Camp B’nai Brith Montreal (CBB) and Harry Bronfman Y Country Camp (YCC).
“We are committed to dramatically increasing the number of teens in Grades 9 and 10 who go to Israel,” said Yair Szlak, President and CEO of Federation CJA. “With the generous support of our visionary philanthropists, Federation CJA is making this possible. We believe that by investing in our teens today, we are investing in a strong and vibrant Jewish community for tomorrow!”
Details are available at FederationCJA.org. For more information, contact 514-734-1419 or goteenisrael@federationcja.org.
UMATTER LAUNCH: Friendship Circle is excited to announce that they have partnered with the Canadian government to launch a Montreal-wide teen mental health initiative called UMatter. Friendship Circle has been involved with youth for over 30 years and are at the forefront of community and inclusion. Unfortunately, the massive rise in mental health related illnesses has hit teens especially hard. Students are feeling isolated and are facing many challenges in this post covid, fast paced, ever changing world.
Using the tools of friendship and resilience, UMatter offers student-led programs aimed at smashing the stigma surrounding mental health for those directly affected and those in the position to help. UMatter’s goal is to cultivate a culture shift in schools, to bring students from a place of loneliness and isolation to a place of hope and inclusion. UMatter is not solely aimed at students struggling with their mental health, UMatter is a collection of empowerment programs that can be for any student who wants to join. Our goal is to better prepare students for future success through providing essential support outside of the school curriculum.
The UMatter message is twofold: YOU, as a person, matter unconditionally, and YOU, as a person, matter to someone else.
Although this is a new initiative in Montreal, UMatter is currently successfully operating in six states across the USA. We feel very privileged to share this life-changing program with our city.
UMatter successfully launched earlier this month in several Montreal high schools in Grades 9, 10 and 11. Students enjoyed an engaging workshop on mental health and wellbeing, a UMatter presentation and a complimentary lunch. The response so far has been very positive and organizers are looking forward to reaching as many schools as possible to continue empowering teens to embrace this topic. For more information on UMatter or to host a UMatter week at school log on to
WALK4FRIENDSHIP: The Friendship Circle's Walk4friendship 2022 was an incredible success! It was heart-warming to see over 700 of our families, volunteers, and supporters come together to celebrate the power of inclusion. Together they raised over $430,000, which will support the core mission of creating friendship and inclusion for individuals with special needs. As donations continue to come in, organizers are hopeful of still reaching their ultimate goal of $600,000, which is the organization’s minimum operating budget for the year.
