A few weeks ago I received a press release from Tel Aviv-Yafo Sport Palaces Ltd., a municipal corporation owned by Tel Aviv City Hall, with the announcement that they were publishing a tender for primary sponsorship and naming rights for Bloomfield Stadium. The sponsor chosen for Israel's most popular sports venue will have rights to its name (following the name Bloomfield) and other benefits.
I immediately contacted prominent Montreal lawyer and philanthropist Harry J. F. Bloomfield, who confirmed what I thought. Back in 1962 his family played an integral role in building this stadium. “In the early days of Israel, they did not have money for anything but necessities,” he told me. “My late dad Bernard and my uncle Louis stepped up and made an important financial contribution. It is a beautiful facility, which seated 18,000 and can now accommodate 30,000. I am so proud and since I go to Israel many times a year, people associate me with the stadium.”
Bloomfield Stadium has hosted thousands of games of Israel's top football (soccer) teams, numerous international matches and major performances by international artists. The Stadium welcomes a million and a half viewers each year and generates extensive local and international media coverage through game broadcasts, performances and events. The Bloomfield family has been noted for their generosity over the years, specifically via the Eldee Foundation.
OMETZ AGM: Over 120 supporters came out recently for Agence Ometz’s 2023 Annual General Meeting – its first in-person AGM in three years. The inspiring evening began with an elegant cocktail dînatoire in the Peace Garden, sponsored by iA Private Wealth. Attendees then moved inside to the Gelber Conference Centre for the main program, which featured remarks from CEO Dominique McCaughey and the Board of Directors, as well as first-person client testimonials. The AGM opened with a powerful speech from Ometz caseworker Tihon Petanov, a Ukrainian immigrant himself who now helps Jewish Ukrainian refugees (who are overwhelmingly women and school-aged children) rebuild their lives in Montreal. Petanov thanked the organization for being “a safe haven…where [the newcomers] can be vulnerable and find comfort.” Outgoing President Joel Shalit gave a snapshot of the past year’s accomplishments, highlighting that Ometz reached almost 12,000 people through its wide-ranging immigration, employment and social services. Incoming President Jeff Berkowitz told the crowd how fortunate he feels to be “part of the mitzvah this organization performs every day: helping the vulnerable and providing support for people to help themselves.”
McCaughey thanked Ometz’s supporters for their trust and collaboration, noting that “The past year…has once again underscored the power of community and the importance of adaptability.” The 160-year-old organization is in a period of active renewal, and the AGM marked a significant changeover in Ometz’s Board of Directors. In addition to welcoming a new president, two new Board members were introduced to the organization, and four departing Board Members were honoured for their service. The evening closed with moving testimonials from three clients – representing immigration, employment and social services – who described the profound impact Ometz has had on their lives. To learn more, visit ometz.ca and follow @agenceometz on Instagram and Facebook.
CAFÉ SOLEIL: Federation CJA, together with JEM Workshop, Cummings Centre, Zera Café and Agence Ometz, are pleased to announce the opening of Café Soleil. It is is open from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm Monday to Thursday at the Cummings Centre (5700 Westbury Ave). Community partners include JEM Workshop, Cummings Centre, Zera Café and Agence Ometz. “Café Soleil prides itself on being a welcoming, affordable and inclusive environment that employs adults of all abilities,” says Maia Cooper, Executive Director, Atelier JEM Workshop.
“We are proud to launch this new initiative,” adds Cummings Centre Executive Director Pauline Grunberg. “Café Soleil is a win-win for the community as participants can gather and socialize in a warm and welcoming environment while enjoying affordable, delicious kosher food prepared with love.”
“I am excited to see this café open as everyone should have the right to earn a living and to live their lives in dignity and with confidence,” says Yair Szlak, president and CEO of Federation CJA. “Federation CJA is proud to support its partners who provide these essential qualities and impact the lives of community members so profoundly. The fact that we get to have a delicious coffee or sandwich is a bonus too.”
Have you got an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com and follow us at https://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/sjn/
