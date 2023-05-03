The Shaar Hashomayim in Westmount’s inaugural Day of Learning – “Judaism: What’s Next?” – is taking place on Sun. May 7 ( 1 pm to 9 pm) with speakers flying in from around the world to participate, all focusing about the future of Judaism. Some sessions will be lecture-type and others more interactive where group-style learning will take place facilitated by the speaker. People are able to sign up and stay the whole day, or come in and out as they please. The day will culminate with a special performance by the Shaar Choir, led by Cantor Gideon Zelermeyer, followed by dinner and dessert, where the Shaar clergy will be doing a fun type of panel discussion. The final keynote post-dinner is going to be a memorable one, featuring West Bank settler Rabbi Shaul Judelman and Palestinian Noor A’wad, two men of extremely different backgrounds and faith who will discuss the one thing that brought them together and their organization, Roots, that was created as a result. A unique network of local Palestinians and Israelis who have come to see each other as the partners they both need to make changes to end the conflict, Rabbi Judelman, A’wad and their teams are developing understanding and solidarity despite their ideological differences. Please see my fascinating video chat with them on our website. Info: https://www.shaarhashomayim.org/may7
MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS SHABBAT: The fifth annual Community Mental Health Awareness Shabbat, spearheaded by Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Congregation in Côte Saint-Luc, will take place May 4 to 6. This year it will feature a hybrid program, with in-person and virtual options for a Mental Health Symposium on the Thursday evening, a Friday workshop for high school students and two sessions on Saturday. This format has spread to cities across North America. This program coincides with Canadian Mental Health Week. Dr. Rachel Goodman and Yair Meyers are the program co-chairs. On Thursday evening, May 4 (7:30 pm to 9 pm) the kickoff symposium will be entitled Reconnecting With What Matters: How Investing In Our Relationships Helps Us Thrive at the synagogue (6519 Baily Road). A livestream will be available at mentalhealth.tbdj.org for the panel, moderated by Dr. Goodman and featuring Rabbi Zolly Claman from TBDJ, Social Worker/Psychotherapist and COO of Agence Ometz Allan Ptack, Connie DiNardo from AMI-Quebec and keynote speaker Dr. Miriam Kirmayer. She is a clinical psychologist and leading friendship expert who has studied the science of connection for over a decade. Registration for these events (high school is limited to students) is free and you must log on to www.mentalhealth.tbdj.org.
CMDA GALA: Canadian Magen David Adom (CMDA) has announced its annual Montreal Gala, taking place on Tuesday, May 30 at the Shaar Hashomayim Synagogue in Westmount. This year’s gala will celebrate a historic milestone; Israel’s 75th birthday. To mark the occasion, CMDA will host Ambassador Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN, as its keynote speaker. Important delegates from Magen David Adom Israel will also be in attendance. From an exquisite Israeli gourmet experience designed by renowned chef Yaniv Cohen “The Spice Detective,” to a magnificent musical performance by maestro violinist Alexandre Da Costa and his orchestra, this evening promises to be an unforgettable journey of the senses. For tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities, call 514-731-4400, e-mail gala@cmdai.org or log on to www.cmdai.org/galamtl.
TRIBUTE TO MENDELSON: The Ben Gurion University Canada Montreal Main Event 2023 Campaign has been launched, albeit bittersweet as the organization pays tribute to the late Mark Mendelson, the former CEO who passed away unexpectedly last November. Colleagues note how Mark would have been super enthusiastic about this year's project, a Student Residence in the new Student Village on BGU's North Campus. It will host 1,000 students in the desert environment of Beersheva and the Negev. The gala evening will take place on Tuesday, June 13 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim. Info: www.bengurion.ca
LIVE WEBCAST: Because You Never Asked, based on discussions between composer Roger White and his grandmother, Marianna Clark (née Goldmann), about her experiences fleeing Nazi Germany and arriving in the UK as a refugee will be webcast globally June 12 to 16 via https://www.m-a-i.qc.ca/en. An interdisciplinary performance piece, Because You Never Asked combines texts mined from diaries and letters that Marianna wrote in her late teens and early 20s with the recordings of her speaking in her 90s.
