When the motion picture Golda was finally released on the big screen, I wasted little time in going to see it at my favorite movie theatre on the planet - CineStarz Deluxe Cavendish.
“Golda” of course was Golda Meir, Israel’s only female prime minister. Veteran actress Helen Mirren absolutely nailed the lead role. I can only imagine how much time she spent in makeup. I thought this film would include more of a background on her days before politics. However, the focus is strictly based on how she handled the Yom Kippur War in 1973 (and being a notorious chain smoker). Hoping to win back territory lost to Israel during the third Arab-Israeli war, in 1967, Egyptian and Syrian forces launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Taking the Israeli Defense Forces by surprise, Egyptian troops swept deep into the Sinai Peninsula, while Syria struggled to throw occupying Israeli troops out of the Golan Heights. Israel counterattacked and recaptured the Golan Heights. A cease-fire went into effect on October 25, 1973.
I was 11 years old when the Yom Kippur War took place. As a member of the Jewish community, I was well aware of it. I attended an afternoon Hebrew School at Beth Zion Congregation. Our teachers spoke about this and we had incredible admiration for Golda Meir. Many decades have passed since that time, yet until this new film I never knew the backstory of what a pivotal role she played to ensuring Israel won this war. When it ended, I wanted to learn more about her fascinating life. That will have to wait for an upcoming new TV series. Israeli actress Shira Haas, best known internationally for her star turn in Netflix’s “Unorthodox,” will portray Meir in “Lioness.” There is no word yet on which network will air it. Barbra Streisand will serve as a producer. According to the Deadline website, the series will follow Meir from her birth in Kiev, Ukraine to her American upbringing in Milwaukee, her role in the formation of Israel and her rise to become the new nation’s first and only female prime minister.
One of the many wonderful things Bruce Gurberg has done since opening his state-of-the-art CineStarz Deluxe Cavendish just a year ago is make his theatre available for community organizations to hold special events. It is catching on. Enter Federation CJA. Earlier this week the Women’s Philanthropy Campaign and GenMtl Philanthropy, chaired by Trish Bengualid and Jason Martin respectively, held an advance screening of the film there. Sales were so strong they had to present two showings.
“I personally loved it,” said Bengualid. “I knew going in that it was specifically about Golda during the Yom Kippur war. I felt they captured the terror and fear she had with every decision she made. I thought Helen Mirren was outstanding! They could have focused a bit more on the actual military brilliance that got them to win, but they did explain a lot of their actions through the other characters."
Bengualid said that 1,000 seats were scooped for the two viewings. Women’s Philanthropy sold out the first 7 pm screening across the seven theatres at CineStarz Deluxe for a total of 600 tickets . Then, in conjunction with GenMTL, they sold a little over 400 for the 9:30pm viewing. Tickets were $18. That included popcorn and a drink.
“Audience reaction was great afterwards,” said Bengualid. “They enjoyed the movie and even clapped when we played the Federation video. It was the first official viewing of our video for this year”s #Standup campaign launch.”
Ben-Gurion University Canada also had a premiere last week at a another theatre.
I can hardly wait for a filmmaker to present the movie “Bibi,” on Israel’s current prime minister who is tearing the country a part and making a mockery of its reputation as the only true democracy in the Middle East.
Golda is being shown six times a day at CineStarz Cavendish Deluxe: 11:20 am, 1:10 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm and 9 pm. Remember, this is the venue with ultra-comfortable electronically controlled seats and great space between rows.
