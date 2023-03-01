The Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal (JCF) has announced the launch of the Centre for Philanthropic Learning (CPL), a new initiative aimed at engaging, educating, and empowering donors, professionals, and charities in the community. The CPL will provide a range of educational resources and programming to help individuals and organizations make informed decisions about philanthropy.
An inaugural by invitation only event is planned for March 30, featuring keynote speakers Scott Harrison, leading expert in the field of philanthropy and founder and CEO of charity: water, and Anne-Marie Boucher, prominent philanthropist, and vice-president of JCF Montreal. The keynote address will be followed by a reception, where attendees will have the opportunity to meet the speakers as well as members of the JCF team and learn more about the CPL. In addition to the launch event, the JCF has scheduled nine inspiring speakers in the upcoming year, providing a diverse range of perspectives and expert knowledge on philanthropy, cross border issues, ethics and stewardship, effective uses of life insurance and much more. Seminars will feature leading experts, including Tal Ben-Shahar, Sara Lomelin and Dan Pallota to name a few. Hosting these speakers throughout the coming year will give donors, professionals, and charities alike the opportunity to expand their knowledge on topics that are meaningful to them. For more information, visit the JCF website at www.jcfmontreal.org or contact info@jcfmontreal.org.
ZERA CAFÉ KICKS OFF JDAIM IN STYLE: Just over a year ago, Zera Café welcomed its staff into their new kitchen in the Federation CJA building. The large space enabled the organization to create more jobs for neurodiverse young adults and address the growing sales demands. Last month, the staff and volunteers went out after work to a movie night at CinéStarz Deluxe Cavendish to kick off Jewish Disability and Inclusion Month. It was a real treat, complete with popcorn and candy. Friends from The Shira Choir, JEM Workshop and Promo 21 were also invited. “Our team has been working so hard over the past year. This movie night was such a treat for everyone” said Eve Rochman, founder and director of Zera Café. Oh yes, the film choices that night were A Man Called Otto and Puss in Boots.
MULTIGENERATIONAL ART EXHIBIT: Over 200 visitors turned out for “From Strength to Strength”—a multigenerational art exhibit in celebration of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance & Inclusion Month (JDAIM)! The vernissage was hosted by a collaboration of Jewish community organizations: L’Annexe, Agence Ometz, Cummings Centre, Alink, Moishe House and the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA, and featured amazing artists from around Montreal. To learn more, follow L’Annexe (@lannexemtl) and Ometz (@agenceometz) on Instagram
CONCORDIA AND BEN GURION: The Montreal chapter of Ben Gurion University continues a steady pace of programming. They recently sponsored a BGU Team participating in a Concordia University Case Competition. The ENGCOMM, Engineering and Commerce, brought together teams made of two engineering and two commerce students for three days of intense competition. The BGU students had breakfast at Beauty’s and met with businessman Denis Cohen-Tanoudji and members of the Montreal Board.
Meanwhile. a generous gift will support a new partnership between Concordia and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, in Be’er Sheva, Israel. The $1-million gift from major donor Miriam Roland, to be equally shared by both institutions, will fund sustainability pilot projects led jointly by Concordia’s Next-Generation Cities Institute and Ben-Gurion University’s Goldman Sonnenfeldt School for Sustainability and Climate Change. This news emanated from the Azrieli Institute of Israel Studies, a multi-disciplinary research center at Concordia
360 PODCAST: Get ready to dive into the heart of Montreal's Jewish community with the new monthly Federation CJA 360 Podcast: The Pulse of Montreal’s Jewish Community. It is hosted by Federation CJA President and CEO Yair Szkak, who delves deep into the most contemporary and newsworthy issues affecting the Jewish community of Montreal. Director of Media Relations Glenn J. Nashen is also part of the program. This is a highly professionally produced broadcast, which I really enjoyed listening to. Here is a link: https://tinyurl.com/mvtcmrxf
PME STARTUPS : ProMontreal Entrepreneurs (PME) has announced its funding of four new exciting start-ups via the PME fund: Accompany through Growth (AG); Camp Lumi; MobiSpaw and Retro Snacks. As well, aspiring entrepreneurs can now access start-up capital of up to $75,000. Federation CJA is grateful to its funding partner, Hebrew Free Loan, for its generous contribution of $25,000. on a mission to create and innovate in the better-for-you snack world for the mainstream market.
