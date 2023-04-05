Over 160 friends of Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem came out to support the synagogue and spend an elegant and fun evening amongst friends and community for A Night at the Museum, an evening of art and masquerade at Le Salon Richmond recently. Add in live music, 12 talented artists in attendance displaying and selling their artwork, live painting by Clio, an abundance of food, and an overall chic and warm atmosphere - and you get an evening that will be long remembered by everyone present. Joining Chair Adina Moss on the organizing committee were Isaac Alt, Natalie Hadida, Tali Heymann, Alysa Langburt, Karen Yalovsky, Karina Roskies and Ari Schwartz. The evening was be emceed by Eddie Rogozinsky, an art connoisseur himself.
SAFE CRACKING: Local students with a passion for physics competed in Weizmann Canada’s annual Shalheveth Freier Physics "safe cracking" tournament on March 8 as part of the Canadian semi-finals, where the winning team would earn a place to compete internationally at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel. Hosted at Westmount High School, teams of Grade 11 students from Talmud Torah Herzliah, École Maïmonide and two teams each from JPPS-Bialik and Hebrew Academy Montreal, presented the safes they had designed and built over the last few months using different principles of physics.
The night was filled with excitement as each team also got the opportunity to try to solve the safes of their opponents, working as a team to have an understanding of the physics principle to get through to the next stage of the safe. The winning team’s safe was Team Odyssey from Bialik, who will now travel with their safe to compete against other high school students from around the world in the International Physics Tournament at the Weizmann Institute of Science. As the Canadian philanthropic arm of the Weizmann Institute, Weizmann Canada builds support for world-leading research and runs educational programs like the physics tournament to help create a passion for science in students and inspire the next generation of scientists.
TOPAS HEADS B’NAI BRITH: Henry (Hank) Topas is the new Quebec Regional Director of B’nai Brith Canada in Quebec. A McGill University graduate, he has built an impressive career that spans decades in the provinces and has managed construction projects, developed properties and made many contributions to the community through his senior roles at a number of companies. This includes Canpro Investments Inc., where he served as executive vice president for the late David J. Azrieli. His notable accomplishments include the development of the five-star Sofitel Hotel downtown. In his personal life, he is the cantor at Congregation Beth Tivkah in Dollard Des Ormeaux, Que. “I have spent the majority of my life as part of Montreal’s Jewish community,” he said. “It is an honour and privilege to take on the important task of directing the Quebec region for B’nai Brith Canada.” See my video chat with Topas on our website.
FROM SLAVERY TO FREEDOM: On the eve of Passover, students from Hebrew Foundation School in Dollard des Ormeaux were taught to remember that the Jews were once slaves in Egypt and to never take for granted the freedom we enjoy today
YOM HASHOAH: Doris Steg and Ruth Najman, co-chairs of the Yom Hashoah Committee, have announced that the event will return to an in-person format for the first time in four years. This annual commemoration event in memory of the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust occurred virtually during the COVID-19 lockdown periods. The ceremony will take place on Monday, April 17 (7 pm) at Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Congregation at (6519 Baily Road) in Côte Saint-Luc. There will also be a virtual option.
MARCH OF THE LIVING: The March of the Living is a journey for Grade 11 students to travel to Poland and Israel and learn about the Jewish community that once flourished in Europe, the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the establishment and survival of the State of Israel. For the first time in four years, the 12-day educational program will take place April 16 to 28. As for the present-day CEGEP and university students who missed their chance for this experience, the local March of the Living Committee has planned a “makeup” trip slated for May 28 to June 9. Stephen Rabin is the lead staff person. Eva Cohen and Bobby Titleman are the co-chairs.
Have an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
