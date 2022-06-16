It was delayed a bit , but magical when it happened. On Jonathan Novack’s 27th birthday, he received a call about a summer job offer at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. He will be working this summer on the food and beverage team and will be provided the support that he requires as an autistic staff at Disney.
For the past year, Jonathan, a resident of Côte Saint Luc, has been working at Zera Café at the Federation CJA building in Snowdon, preparing meals with a staff of neurodiverse young adults. Jonathan attributes his experience at Zera Café as the reason he was hired at Disney and he is naturally excited to be a part of a magical team. He was actually first offered a summer job there a few years ago, but it was cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This year, with relevant experience under his belt, he re-applied and received the job offer on his birthday. It’s a dream come true for Jonathan.
“We are so excited for Jonathan and so proud that Zera Café is providing relevant meaningful employment to neurodiverse young adults” says Eve Rochman, founder of Zera Café. “This is exactly what our mission is all about.”
See our video chat with Jonathan and Director of Operations Alissa Anzarut.
Zera Café is a not-for-profit meal service with a mission to employ neurodiverse adults in the Montreal community. Each week a menu is published on the Zera Café website with a focus on fresh, plant-focused, Israeli themed flavours like Za’atar sole, pomegranate glazed salmon, vegan shawarma, brownies with halva and more.
Jonathan’s job coach, Ronnie from Ometz Employment Services has enjoyed watching him grow and flourish over the past year. “Jonathan’s excitement and enthusiasm is contagious,” she says. “ He is an inspiration to all of the young adults that we work with.”
It’s going to be an exciting and magical summer for Jonathan and he can’t wait to start his job and visit with all the Disney characters.
