February is recognized as JDAIM - Jewish Disability Awareness Acceptance and Inclusion Month. Zera Cafe is an example of a social enterprise in Montreal that demonstrates so many of the values and benefits of employing neuro-diverse adults with differing abilities.
Zera Café is a not-for-profit social enterprise catering business that offers meaningful employment and socialization opportunities. The word Zera, Hebrew for “seed” reflects the essence of this vision demonstrating that neuro-diverse young adults can grow and flourish when they are nurtured and included.
Each week Zera Café prepares ready-to-eat meals that are delivered by volunteers. The creative plant-based menu is modern Israeli and Jewish influenced foods that are fresh, colorful, healthy and delicious. In January 2022, after two years in operation, Zera Café moved into a larger modern kitchen in the Federation CJA building on Côte Ste. Catherine, became MK Kosher certified and is now set up to expand and partner with community agencies.
“Our first day of cooking in the new kitchen was on February 1,” says founder Eve Rochman. “This was also the first day of JDAIM. We planted seeds and now Zera Café is flourishing. It was a symbolic day for us.”
Zera Café celebrates JDAIM by praising their staff. This admirable team of neuro-diverse adults has so many abilities to be proud of.
In the average week, this team prepares 70 orders with about four items in each. Menu items include frozen soups like carrot ginger, lentil soup and harira soup, plus Israeli tuna cakes, broccoli and mushroom frittatas and of course the signature desserts; the halva brownies with tahini. Gift cards are also available.
Kitchen lead Eyal Faitelis said: “Our employees walk into the kitchen with a smile every morning and they leave with an even bigger smile looking proud at the end of each day.”
Zera Café celebrates diversity and inclusion every day. The tagline says it best: Delicious, Innovative, Inclusive.
“The partnership of Federation CJA and Zera Café is yet another impactful synergy,” said Carly Goodman, Senior Manager, Community Belonging & Disability Inclusion, Federation CJA. “We have a strong desire to build community for everyone to benefit, and in housing this disability-focused social enterprise we are continuing to lead by example.”
Zera Café is proof that with a few simple accommodations, they can impact an untapped pool of resources that are capable, loyal, and proudly engaged in their work and create a revenue generating business. The team looks forward to doing even more in 2022 from the new larger kitchen in the Federation CJA building. Zera Café is so happy to be welcomed and supported by Federation CJA.
“Federation CJA is pleased to support programs and people of all levels of ability and to encourage their full and meaningful participation in Montreal Jewish communal life,” said Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA. “With Zera Café we are taking our Inclusion-funded programs beyond schools, camps and recreation environments into the supported employment milieu, right in our own headquarters.”
SEPHARDI VOICES: In the years following the founding of the State of Israel, close to a million Jews became refugees fleeing their ancestral homelands in the Middle East, North Africa, and Iran. State-sanctioned discrimination, violence, and political unrest brought an abrupt end to these once vibrant communities, scattering their members to the four corners of the earth. Their stories are mostly untold.
Sephardi Voices: The Forgotten Exodus of the Arab Jews is a window into the experiences of these communities and their stories of survival. Through gripping first-hand accounts and stunning portrait and documentary photography, we hear on-the-ground stories of pogroms in Libya and Egypt, the burning of synagogues in Syria, the terrible Farhud in Iraq, families escaping via the great airlifts of the Magic Carpet and Operations Ezra and Nehemiah, husbands smuggled in carpets into Iran in search of wives. The authors also provide crucial historical background for these events, as well as updates on the lives of some of these Sephardi Jews who have gone on to rebuild fortunes in London and New York, write novels, and win Nobel Prizes. Sephardi Voices is at once a wide-ranging and intimate story of a large-scale catastrophe and a portrait of the vulnerability of the passage of time.
Given the current international rise of authoritarianism and attacks on ethnic minorities, the story of the Sephardic Jews in the 20th century is as relevant as ever., Sephardi Voices: The Untold Expulsion of Jews from Arab Lands will be released in March and is filled with riveting personal stories, striking portraits, and stirring photography. It tells the tragic story of the expulsions of the Sephardi Jews from their ancient homelands after 1948, and how they rebuilt their lives in their newly adopted homes.
Co-author Richard Stursberg is a former head of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and has served in numerous public media roles in Canada for decades. The other co-author Henry Green is a distinguished academic and leader in the Jewish community in the United States who has studied this topic for many years.
Sephardi Voices will remind readers of what ethnic hatred really looks like in its most extreme forms. Released in time for Passover, it’s more than important than ever to recognize and acknowledge what has occurred in history. It also serves to shed a great deal of light on current affairs, not just on the past.
The twenty-eight personal stories of the expulsions are profoundly moving, and not nearly as well-known as they should be. Sephardic Voices is touted as a must-read for anyone interested in history, politics and human rights. The events are intertwined with World War II, the Holocaust, and imperialism. Both authors are careful to honestly present the injustices that Arab Muslims experienced at the hands of the colonial powers, the Ottomans, the British and the French. They are also not shy about addressing injustices perpetrated by both sides, the Jews included, during the 1948-9 war for the State of Israel.
CHIP AWAY AT HATE: Cherished and respected Montreal businessman Eric Bissell, who has been associated with B’nai Brith Canada for 50 years and is the organization’s Honourary President for Life, continues to contribute significantly to the growth of B’nai Brith’s presence in the city. We shared that information in the last edition of SJN” Notably, Bissell’s Family Foundation will be the title sponsor of the Second Annual Chip Away at Hate Golf Classic, B’nai Brith’s major fundraising event in Montreal on Aug. 15. The foundation has generously agreed to be the title sponsor of this golf event at the Beaconsfield Golf Club, donating $30,000.
"No one fights hate like B'nai Brith Canada,” Bissell said. “It's incredibly vital that we give the organization the necessary support to continue growing and making a difference in our community. I'm proud to stand with B'nai Brith's efforts and I encourage everyone to do the same."
This past November, Bissell played an instrumental role in developing B'nai Brith's relaunch fundraising event in Montreal, recruiting former Prime Minister Stephen Harper as our keynote speaker. The event was a sellout, a great success by all accounts, and funds raised by B’nai Brith are supporting its wide-ranging community and advocacy agenda across the Quebec region.
During his exemplary years of volunteer service with B’nai Brith, Bissell was the founder of Montreal Lodge, former national president, and was named Honourary President for Life of B’nai Brith Canada in recognition of his lifetime of leadership, service and dedication to the Jewish community.
“We are excited about our rejuvenation in Montreal,” said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “We are thrilled that Eric is taking the important lead as title sponsor for our golf tournament in Montreal this summer.”
In recent months, B’nai Brith Canada has developed new community programs and strengthened its advocacy efforts in Quebec, which led to the conviction of Patrick Lavoie in Trois Rivières for inciting hate online. They also were able to convince producers of the popular Tout le Monde en Parle television show to distance themselves from a guest who falsely and inaccurately described Hasidic Jews in a way that stripped them of their individuality. B’nai Brith Canada has recently launched programs to help vulnerable seniors in the Montreal area by providing food assistance and stimulating recreational/intellectual programming via tablet technology. To learn more log on to https://www.bnaibrith.ca/montreal/
