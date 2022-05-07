Weizmann Canada has announced a visionary gift from Valeria Rosenbloom of Montreal, enabling the establishment of the Mike and Valeria Rosenbloom Center for Research on Positive Neuroscience. This center is one of 12 within the flagship Azrieli Institute for Brain and Neural Sciences, at the globally-renowned Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel.
“Positive neuroscience is an emerging field globally, forging new paths of discovery in brain health through human flourishing and well-being, building on the more conventional exploration of diminishing health through illness and disease,” said Weizmann Institute President, Prof. Alon Chen. “We are grateful to the Mike and Valeria Rosenbloom Foundation for its generous contribution that will enable this new center to work alongside and in collaboration with 11 other centers, in order to tackle the enormous task of answering the most complex questions in the field of neuroscience.”
The Rosenbloom leadership investment, inspired by a keen desire to focus on prevention, will help bolster this emerging field.
“The curiosity-driven research that is the fundamental essence of the Weizmann Institute is perfectly aligned with what I believe — and what Mike also believed — that this will lead to more discoveries,” said Valeria Rosenbloom. “Nutrition, lifestyle, clean water, air pollution, sunlight, sleep, social interaction and many other elements have an impact on our brains and our overall health, and I am very proud that this new center will help us to get a better understanding of why.”
Treasured friends of the Weizmann Institute, Valeria and her late husband Mike’s support for cancer and neuroscience research, as well as scholarships, has had a tremendous impact on both Weizmann scientists and students.
“We are incredibly grateful for Valeria Rosenbloom’s generosity in supporting this vital initiative,” said Susan Stern, CEO of Weizmann Canada. “Valeria’s leadership through this investment will benefit humankind by focusing on what our brains truly do well, to help enrich our lives for every day that we spend on this precious Earth. We are so proud that the Rosenbloom name will forever be synonymous with this crucial area of well-being.”
Under the leadership of Prof. Yaniv Ziv of the Department of Brain Sciences, the Mike and Valeria Rosenbloom Center for Research on Positive Neuroscience will launch investigations into human resilience to the stresses of modern life, individual differences in how we overcome trauma, injury, and age-related deficits, and the most outstanding examples of human intelligence and social collaboration.
While mental resilience to chronic stress is a topic of perennial importance, it feels especially pertinent right now, as people worldwide have been forced to cope with isolation and restrictions on movement due to the pandemic. Incidentally, Canadian Mental Health Week (May 2-8), focused on the importance of empathy as the pandemic persists. The compassionate brain is a crucial and natural part of being human, and an example of a novel area of research being done in positive neuroscience.
The Rosenbloom Center will also support studies on how to harness what is learned about the brain to improve teaching and educational strategies.
Rosenbloom passed away in 2016. He had formed Globe Communications Corp., an international publishing company that produced not only supermarket newspapers Globe, Examiner and Sun, but also a series of other publications that included Bridal Guide Magazine, Cracked, the Globe "Mini-Mags" and a host of other products that were distributed not only at supermarket checkouts in the United States and Canada, but also at newsstands and shops worldwide. The company was sold in 1999.
A chartered accountant by training, Rosenbloom worked for Montreal's nightlife newspaper, "Midnight," eventually structuring what would later be known as a leveraged buyout to take over the publication and then extend its reach and scope into the United States and elsewhere. In all, Rosenbloom ran his successful publications and distribution network for more than 50 years.
He also supported varying medical institutions and charities. Among those institutions that benefited from his generosity were the Weizmann Institute in Canada, the Unicorn Children's Foundation, Montreal General and the Royal Victoria Hospitals and the Israeli Air Force.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM AT CHABAD ON THE TOWN: Fifteen high school students in Montreal were shining as they graduated the inaugural year of the Solomon Leadership Program Canadian Chapter on April 10. The Solomon Leadership Program is creating the future Jewish leaders in industry and community, by offering its eight pillar of leadership curriculum (such as Tolerance, Persistence, Strategy, Judgment, among others) and individual mentorship. The curriculum has been written by successful businessmen, professionals and leaders in industry and the mentors are local successful leaders in various arenas.
Students were addressed by guest speakers who have made a big impact in their fields and Montreal including Stephen Bronfman of Claridge, Dax Dasilva the founder of Lightspeed, David Nathaniel of Stanpro and others.
Chabad of the Town is proud to offer this acclaimed program, which has been very successful in the USA and make it available to students in Montreal. The program is worth 3 credits for university.
The initial group that graduated was chosen from Herzliah Azrieli, Hebrew Academy & Miss Edgars & Cramps and each student grew tremendously through the program.
"I started being stronger in myself and that changed how I deal with others," said one student. "Being more confident and strong shows other people, unconsciously almost, that I am more of a force than before."
Rabbi Moshe Krasnanski of Chabad of the Town said that he is committed to expanding the 2022 – 2023 group to 30 students and encourages students from all high schools across Montreal to apply. To do so or nominate someone entering Grade 10 or 11 next year use this link: www.solomonprogram.org/application-form.
HOTEL STEPS UP: The owners of Hotel Terrasse Royale on Cote des Neiges Road have been running a welcome centre and store for people fleeing the Ukraine. Igor, a true gem, works tirelessly with a team of volunteers to offer the most humane, dignified support to newcomers .He’s managed to set up a team of volunteers to help run the centre and store. The latter is made up of donated items covering a wide range of needs for people arriving with very little. “Last week I had the privilege of going to drop off items for donations,” said Jessica Seidman. “It was an incredibly moving experience for me and my five year old son Noah. It is a place where children can come and select items and reminded me of any toy store, stacked with all sorts of colourful, cheerful items for different ages. So thoughtful! Many feel a sense of hopelessness as the war continues. This is something we can do for people starting to arrive to our city - the needs are great and will continue to grow.”
The hotel is located at 5225 Cote-Des-Neiges Road.
