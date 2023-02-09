Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc will host a special gala evening of Art and Masquerade, dubbed A Night at the Museum, at Salon Richmond (550 Rue Richmond) in Griffintown on Thursday, March 2 (7 pm).
Preceding Purim, the evening will feature a cocktail dînatoire, open bar, live jazz music and an art exhibit. “We are so excited to bring supporters of our synagogue together for an evening of fun away from our usual backdrop,” says Adina Moss, the event chair. “Our committee felt it was important to reunite the community after nearly three years of COVID restrictions, and to do so with a real ‘wow’ factor.”
Some of the proceeds from the evening will go towards TBDJ programming initiatives.
There will be 12 artists on hand selling their original artwork, as well as selections from various collectors and galleries. Everything from coasters and mezuzahs to work by Chagall and Yaacov Agam will be on display. A few select pieces will be part of a live auction.
Moss notes that there will be works of art available in all styles and price ranges, as well as paintings and photography. Some rare scotches and tequila will even be auctioned off.
In addition, there will be a live painting by Clio, a local artist from Belgium who specializes in oil paintings, and on-site AI digital creations.
Joining Moss on the organizing committee are Isaac Alt, Natalie Hadida, Tali Heymann, Alysa Langburt, Karen Yalovsky, Karina Roskies and Ari Schwartz. The evening will be emceed by Mr Eddie Rogozinsky, an art connoisseur himself
Tickets are $180 a person ($150 before February 15). Valet parking will be provided. For more information call 514-489-3841 or go to www.tbdj.org/artgala.
ZERA CAFÉ AT THE MOVIES: Just over one year ago, on February 1, 2022, Zera Café welcomed staff into its new kitchen at the Federation CJA building. It was a much larger space than where the staff had been working and the new larger kitchen would allow Zera Café to create more jobs for neurodiverse young adults and address the growing sales demands.
Coincidentally, the first day of working in the new kitchen was also the kickoff of JDAIM Jewish Disability Awareness Acceptance and Inclusion Month. That was so appropriate for such a milestone.
This year on February 1, the staff and volunteers went out after work for a movie night, the perfect launch for JDAIM 2023. It was a real treat with popcorn and candy too! Friends from The Shira Choir, JEM Workshop and Promo 21 were also invited. The guests from these organizations mingled and socialized and enjoyed the festivities together. The staff from Agence Ometz and the Federation Community Inclusion team felt the good vibes all around.
Throughout the month of February Jewish organizations around the world are raising awareness and fostering acceptance and inclusion. This is a reminder for us to honor the gifts and strengths that we each possess – this is a big part of the mission at Zera Café.
“Our team has been working so hard over the past year. This Movie Night was such a treat for everyone” said Eve Rochman, Founder and Director of Zera Café. “We are proud to celebrate JDAIM with our friends in the community and proud of what we accomplish together.”
Zera Café planned this event with the support of Federation CJA and Arlene Fels and thanks to the generosity of Bruce Gurberg, the owner of the Ciné Starz Deluxe Cinema at Quartier Cavendish.
Through February, Zera Café is planning other events in honor of JDAIM including “Pop Up Shuks.'" You can stop by and pick up dinner on Tuesday, February 16 betweenNoon and 2 pm in the lobby of the Federation building. This "Shuk" is teaching the Zera Café staff new important skills like customer service and merchandising.
With on-going support from this strong community, Zera Café is able to create meaningful work for 15 neurodiverse young adults and feed many customers its tasty modern Israeli cuisine every week. Zera Café celebrates inclusion and accessibility every day. It is great to see so many events planned for JDAIM throughout the month of February.
