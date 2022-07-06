With more than 320 people in attendance at the Crowne Plaza Montreal, Canadian Magen David Adom for Israel held its Montreal gala recently. The evening honouring Canada’s 22nd Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Stephen J. Harper, was filled with moving videos, touching testimonials, and an unforgettable keynote address from the former Canadian leader. The gala celebrated two major milestones for Magen David Adom (MDA): 90 years of saving lives and the inauguration of MDA’s new National Blood Services Centre.
CMDA had an important Israeli delegation present at the event, which included Professor Eilat Shinar, MDA’s Director of National Blood Services. Cheers filled the room as Mr. Harper emphasized time and again his unequivocal support for the State of Israel. He related important facts about MDA and stressed how vital the national EMS organization is to the people of Israel. Mr. Harper even had a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU) donated in his honour during the evening. Proceeds from the event go directly to funding life-saving medical equipment and supplies for MDA in Israel. The gala chair was Arlene Madar Abitan. If you could not attend and would like to donate in support of Magen David Adom, please visit: www.cmdai.org/give.
BEN GURION'S 50TH: Some 200 people gathered at the Shaar Hashomayim Congregation in Westmount recently to celebrate Ben Gurion University of the Negev’s 50th anniversary and look forward to the next 50. A total of $380,000 was raised by the Montreal Chapter of Ben-Gurion University Canada will support ground-breaking research at the newly created Goldman-Sonnenfeld School of Sustainability and Climate Change. Michael Sonnenfeldt and Katja Goldman have been supporters of BGU since 1981.
Following a cocktail dinatoîre, guests gathered for short addresses by Montreal Chapter President, Peggi Cohen Rabinovitch, Incoming National President Jack Altman, Consul General Paul Hirschson, BGU Vice-President Jeff Kaye and BGU President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz. Guests were then treated to a wonderful musical interlude curated by Montreal’s own, Cantor Gideon Zelermyer along with an incredible ensemble of up and coming singers of the “Atelier Lyrique” of the Opera de Montreal.
ICRF HONOURS BILLICK: The Israel Cancer Research Fund Montreal held the 45th annual gala in person for the first time since the pandemic recently at Jardin Royalmount. With 450 people in attendance, the gala succeeded in raising over $650,000 to fund research in the defeat of cancer and exceeded all expectations. This year’s flagship event was held in honour of Dr. Robin Billick, the head of Dermatology at the Jewish General Hospital and co-chaired by Peter Rosenthal and Samantha Singer-Guindi. The event was hosted by CJAD’s Natasha Hall and included a glamorous cocktail party, delicious sit down three-course dinner and a rocking performance by the X Ambassadors. “Every year the ICRF gala provides us with an opportunity to honour those who are battling cancer both on the home front and in the medical field,” says Jordanna Feifer, ICRF’s President. “We take the time to recognize the hard work of our clinicians, the leaders in our community, our loyal donors (new and old) and our dedicated team of volunteers. It is a night to celebrate our wins in our ongoing battle to find a cure for this dreadful disease”. Donations are always welcome: http://www.icrfmontreal.org/donate
ZERA CAFÉ AND DISNEY: It was delayed a bit , but magical when it happened. On Jonathan Novack’s 27th birthday, he received a call about a summer job offer at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. He will be working this summer on the food and beverage team. But more importantly, he will be working completely independently with no added support. For the past year, Jonathan, a resident of Côte Saint Luc, has been working at Zera Café at the Federation CJA building in Snowdon, preparing meals with a staff of neurodiverse young adults. Jonathan believes that his experience at Zera Café will help him to be successful in his job at Disney World. He is naturally excited to be a part of a magical team. In fact, he was actually first offered a summer job there a few years ago, but it was cancelled when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This year, with relevant experience under his belt, he re-applied and received the job offer on his birthday. It’s a dream come true for Jonathan. Please see our video chat with Jonathan and Zera’s Director of Operationson Alissa Anzarut on our website (blogs, SJN).
Have you got an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
