Montreal’s Israel Cancer Research Fund announced last week the appointment of Stu Guttman as Chief Executive Officer. I have worked with him on a number of occasions over the last few years and for each job he took on he stood out for his creativity and hard work ethic.
In this new role Guttman will develop, manage and direct the execution of business development with a primary focus on fundraising and research development.
“The board is very excited to welcome Stu to our organization, ” said Jeffrey Bernstein, co-president of ICRF. “Stu brings a wealth of experience from the organizations he has previously worked with that will certainly benefit ICRF. He is highly respected in his field and we look forward to working with him.”
Guttman holds an MBA through the John Molson School of Business Executive program and a master’s degree in Non-Profit Management and Jewish Studies from Spertus College in Chicago. He’s raised over $50 million for worthy organizations throughout his career, having served as the Director of Development for Summit School, the Montreal Director of Chai Lifeline Canada and the Director of Camp Massad among dozens of other community organizations. He is a highly creative and results driven professional who truly has a passion for helping others. His drive and vision have led him to have a proven track record of generating revenues, improving donor relationships and growing organizations.
“I am very proud and honoured to be part of this amazing international organization,” said Guttman. “I look forward to continuing to build on the incredible work that ICRF has already contributed to our community and add to its legacy.”
“ICRF is excited to welcome Stu as a key member of our team. We believe that his unique skill set, his deep roots in our community and his global perspective will further our goal of finding a cure for cancer in the near future. Welcome aboard Stu!” said Jordanna Feifer, co-president.
Founded in 1975, ICRF is a non-profit organization consisting of physicians, scientists and volunteers who are dedicated to supporting innovative cancer research in Israel and locally in Montreal.
Since its inception, ICRF has raised more than $82 million and has funded over 2600 cancer research projects. A scientific advisory board consisting of internationally renowned cancer specialists stringently review grant applications – only those applicants deemed most worthy are selected.
ISRAELI AND JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL: The Jewish Public Library has announces its 15th Israeli and Jewish Film Festival 2022.
Over five consecutive Saturdays, from January 22nd to February 19th, always starting at 7:30 pm, movies will be screened over a period of 48 hours each. Movie passes to watch all 5 movies are available for $40. Tickets for each movie sell for $10 each.
The first film presented is called Neighbours. It is in Kurdish, Arabic and Hebrew, with English sub-titles. The storyline revolves around a little village on the Syrian-Turkish border in the early 80’s where a six-year old Kurdish boy experiences his first year in an Arab school and sees how his little world is radically changed by absurd nationalism. With a fine sense of humor and satire, the film tells of a childhood, which, between dictatorship and dark drama, also has its light moments. How much friendship, love and solidarity are possible in times of repression and despotism?
All films are available to view for 48 hours from their release date/time. The Movie Pass is valid for one login user only. Users will be sent the links to access the movies shortly before each screening period.
Registration and information is available at www.jewishpubliclibrary.org.
ANTISEMITE OF THE YEAR: Chair of Ben & Jerry’s Board of Directors and Vice President of Ben & Jerry’s Foundation Inc. Anuradha Mittal, who led the effort to stop ice cream sales in certain areas of Israel, was voted by thousands as StopAntisemitism’s 2021 Antisemite of the Year. Beating semifinalists Dua Lipa and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mittal has an extended history of promoting and supporting antisemitic causes and earned this title by boycotting hundreds of thousands of Jews living in over 140 communities in Israel. After several weeks of voting, thousands selected Mittal for the distinct dishonor, beating the other two finalists Dua Lipa and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Earlier this year, Mittal spearheaded the effort by Ben & Jerry’s to stop the sale of its ice cream to 800,000 Jews living throughout various parts of Israel. This decision was clearly not made for the sake of the Palestinian people who are now also unable to purchase a pint from the Vermont ice cream maker. This is a blatantly antisemitic boycott. In response, multiple U.S. states have announced that, according to their anti-BDS laws, they are divesting their pension fund holdings from parent company Unilever, with several more expected to follow. Unilever’s stock price has dropped significantly as well, dealing a harsh blow to its equity and further proving that antisemitism has far reaching consequences beyond those that spout it.
Mittal’s history with antisemitism is long and upsetting. Under Mittal’s leadership in 2018, Ben & Jerry’s made the controversial decision to partner with notorious anitsemite Linda Sarsour, an American-Palestinian activist who was booted from the Women’s March for promoting hatred towards the Jewish people and nation.
Mittal is also the Founder and Executive Director of the anti-Israel Oakland Institute, a policy think tank where she helped write a series of reports called “Palestine for Land and Life,” which falsely accused Israel of apartheid, colonialism and more. In addition, she has leveraged her status at Ben & Jerry’s to fund antisemitic projects through the Oakland Institute, including Badil, a Palestinian group with ties to terror organizations and a history of vile Jew hatred that includes publishing Nazi era cartoons.
“For us and for the voters, Mittal was clearly the 2021 Antisemite of the Year,” said StopAntisemitism Founder and Executive Director Liora Rez. “The Ben & Jerry’s boycott is shamelessly biased, and Mittal’s commitment to promoting her antisemitic and anti-Israel agenda is deplorable. The way she has leveraged her namesake and power in the corporate world to promote antisemitic initiatives is horrendous. Sadly, Ben and Jerry’s corporate antisemitism is not an isolated case. StopAntisemitism has found antisemitic incidents in many large American corporations in our 2021 report. It doesn’t matter how much influence they have; we’re here to hold antisemites accountable for their bigoted actions.”
