The Ben Weider Educational Center |Chabad Seminary held its annual Scotch n’ Cigar Event at Ferrari Quebec recently. A phenomenal time was had by all 256 people, a record breaking number of attendees. While connecting with family, friends and associates in a classy setting, the guests enjoyed delicious food, top quality scotch at the open bar and complimentary Cuban cigars, while the DJ and live music kept everyone’s spirit alive! Everyone was thoroughly entertained by this year’s Cuban cigar roller Raul, rolling quality cigars at the event and entertained by corporate magician, “The Amazing Brian.”
“It was an event to remember, with many of our community members connecting and networking to benefit education for our Ukraine refugee students and programs for our community youth,” says Rabbi Abraham Cohen of Chabad Seminary - Ben Weider Educational Centre. “We heard our guests expressing, “What an event!! …We can't wait for next year's Scotch n' Cigar Event!"”
Adam Greenberg orchestrated an exciting auction, while an electrifying group of guests purchased & re-donated auction items to be auctioned again, to ensure vitally needed funds for our community.
Due to the huge success of the Scotch n’ Cigar, Chabad Seminary is joining forces with Ferrari Quebec to host an Exclusive Track Day on Wednesday, July 5, at Mont-Tremblant Race Track, (140 Ch Seguin). Some highlights of the Ferrari Track Day will include catered breakfast and lunch by La Marguerite (Kosher), training Class time, drill time and ample time on the track . You can bring your own Ferrari and drive it on the track, but only with RSVP by June 28. Limited spots are available : https://theseminary.ca/
AKIVA ART: In May, Akiva School in Westmount held its annual Art Fair program. It was organized by Akiva parents, where families work together to create beautiful artwork. This year, Akiva families created colorful canvases (16 in total) which was donated to the Montreal Children's Hospital to adorn the walls of the third floor clinic. The artwork was installed last week.
THE FAMILY STORE: In the spirit of their school value of Tikkun Olam, Solomon Schechter Academy families visited The Family Store, a local-non profit focusing on food insecurity for families in need, for some hands-on volunteering and to present a donation of $500. This gift was earned by the school as a prize from FEEP (Fédération des établissements d'enseignement privés) for their science project "Botani-Cycle", which won the prestigious "Prix de l'innovation" from across all private schools in Quebec. This school-wide science project explored gardening and farming systems, seeking out solutions for sustainable agriculture and food insecurity. Practical aspects of the project included a partnership with NASA on the analysis of seed growth and the donation of vegetables grown at school to local food banks.
