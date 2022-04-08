In an emotionally charged interview with The Suburban via Zoom, live from their hotel in Warsaw, Poland, three Russian-speaking ambassadors from Federation CJA gave first hand accounts of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Federation CJA dispatched a team of seven Russian-speaking volunteers to assist the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI) and Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) with processing refugees. The Russian-speaking Jewish Philanthropy (RSJ) group is headed by its president, Anna Digerman, and professional director, Oxana Pasternak. She was born in Kyiv and made Aliyah to Montreal after 10 years in Israel. Digerman came here five years ago from Israel. She is from Belarus. Alex Polosky from Siberia, Russia. He too moved to Israel and came to Montreal in 2008.
Following our interview, Pasternak wanted to add how overwhelmed she and her colleagues were with the kindness of the Polish people. “It is unbelievable,” she said. “From Uber drivers , to museums, restaurants and the average person it is remarkable.”
You can see my video interview here:
