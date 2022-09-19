Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc has welcomed a new spiritual leader in Rabbi Zolly Claman. He succeeds Rabbi Yechezkel Freundlich, who has taken a new post in the New York area. Rabbi Claman was born in Ottawa, spent time living in Israel and prior to his arrival here he was the spiritual leader of Beth Israel Synagogue in Edmonton for four years. He and his wife Penina are the proud parents of three young children.
Here is a video chat I had with him:
Stay tuned for my detailed story on the rabbi soon.
MADA’S KOSHER FOOD BANK: As Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, approaches and inflation remains at a high, MADA Community Center, the largest kosher food bank and soup kitchen in Quebec, ensures the dietary support of thousands through its many food services, and for the first time since pre-COVID is hosting in-person Rosh Hashanah dinners across the city.
The past few years have been trying for many. A 2021 PROOF report states that 13.1 percent or 1,067,000 people living in Quebec are food insecure. With a large part of MADA’s mission being to help those afflicted with food insecurity and isolation in Montreal, especially during holiday times, it aims to be an example for all forms of community support. MADA offers all its services free of charge to break the cycle of poverty through fostering solidarity and educating the public on food insecurity using philosophies of love and kindness. MADA continues to provide material and emotional support to anyone who requires it – strengthening the community.
To continue unifying the community, MADA is supplying different services attuning to the individual needs of community members. They are hosting 10 community Rosh Hashanah dinners across Montreal, in neighborhoods including Cote-des-Neiges, Ville Saint-Laurent, Snowdon, Cote-Saint-Luc, Dorval and the West Island, on both September 25th and September 26th. This is in addition to various other food services, including boxes filled with traditional holiday cooked meals, “Siminanim” boxes that include symbolic items to celebrate with and recite the holiday blessings on, and holiday baskets filled with the food items to help recipients prepare for the holiday.
Since MADA’s Rosh Hashanah services this year include options for those wishing to celebrate from home as well as those wishing to celebrate in person, “we are now preparing for and offering more holiday services than ever before and therefore need more volunteers in order to accomplish it all. MADA could not manage everything it does, if not for its hundreds of volunteers,” said Rabbi Shmuel Pinson, MADA’s Volunteer and Event Coordinator. Volunteer opportunities, which range from helping cut vegetables to helping deliver meals, runs from until Sept. 25. To sign up to volunteer, register for their services, or sponsor holiday meals, please visit madacenter.com or call 514-342-4969.
AKIVA PODCAST: Rabbi Eric Grossman, Head of School at Akiva School in Westmount, is working on a project to help inform and engage parents about key educational theories and new ways of thinking with respect to shaping our schools of the future. There is a shift in traditional thinking about our children’s education and how best to teach them, and this new podcast series, done in conjunction with Rabbi Avi Finegold, goes back to explain the basics in order to help pave the way for the future. Lesson Plans represents an innovative way to start people thinking about what is on the horizon for schools and it something that is not being done by any other.
Ever wonder how school got to be the way it is? Like, why lockers exist, or why they teach what they do in math class? Lesson Plans breaks down some of the big theories of education and show how these ideas shape the school environment for better, or for worse. You can find them here on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
B’NAI BRITH ELECTION PLAN: B’nai Brith Canada has announced the launch of its Quebec Elections information page at bnaibrith.ca to help voters better understand the choices facing them, when going to the polls on Oct. 3. Their website page links to the platforms of the parties represented in the National Assembly and to new parties running candidates for the first time. It also provides information on candidates’ debates, the parties’ political positions, and where to vote. The five major political parties participating in the election are: Coalition Avenir Québec; Liberal Party; the Parti Québécois; Québec solidaire; the Conservative Party of Quebec. Two new parties, Bloc Montréal and Canadian Party of Quebec, have also entered the fray. The Coalition Avenir Quebec won the 2018 election, unseating the Liberal Party after the Liberals served only one term in office.
B’nai Brith’s intention is to provide information that will allow voters to make an informed choice. For the past decade, the organization has provided election information on federal, provincial and major municipal elections, via its website.
“We will update the page from time to time through the campaign and we invite the parties to furnish whatever additional information about their platforms they feel is pertinent to the Jewish community in the province,” said Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith Canada’s Chief Executive Officer. "B'nai Brith will not endorse any party, but we will share relevant information with Quebec voters."
Of note to the Jewish community, although the Quebec government adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, a similar motion presented at the National Assembly in 2021 was not adopted, since the Quebec Solidaire Party was a lone dissenter. In contrast, Bloc Quebecois leader, Yves-François Blanchet affirmed his party “adheres unconditionally” to the IHRA definition.
Canada is one of 45 democratic nations that are members of IHRA and use its definition of antisemitism to combat hate. Twenty US states and the province of Ontario have formally adopted IHRA.
B’nai Brith also notes that Quebec Solidaire endorsed the BDS movement in November 2009 and was among the first to call Israel an apartheid state.
“A House of Commons Standing Committee recently declared that antizionism and the refusal to recognize the right of Jews to self-determination in the land where Jews have been indigenous for 3000 years is a main driver of global antisemitism,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith Canada’s League for Human Rights. “The Committee has recommended that the Government of Canada do its utmost to oppose the demonization and delegitimization of Israel.”
B’nai Brith has long made public its opposition to Bill 96 and Bill 21, laws that it sees as detrimental to the interests of Quebec’s Jewish population.
