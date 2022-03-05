Following six years at the pulpit, Rabbi Yechezkel Freudlich is leaving Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem in Côte Saint-Luc for a position as spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Sholom in Lawrence, New York.
“There is often no single factor that leads to such a significant decision,” the Rabbi wrote in a letter to members. “In this case, a move to the New York area affords us the opportunity to move closer to (my wife) Rifki’s parents and our older children at a time when there may be educational challenges coming for our younger children.
“We have not begun to come to terms with how difficult it will be to leave this treasured community. The relationships both Rifki and I have forged are deep and meaningful, and more than anything else, have defined our experience in Montreal. We have davened, learned, celebrated, laughed, and cried together. We navigated two years of COVID together, through the openings and closings, holidays in tents and Zoom, Zoom and more Zoom.
“We have shared in each other's lives. As a result, we have grown immeasurably, both on a personal and professional level. We will forever be indebted and connected to each one of you here and look forward to maintaining our relationships with you for many years to come.”
Rabbi Freundlich will take up his new post this summer. He had succeeded Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, who had moved on to a large synagogue in New York City.
TBDJ President Josh Orzech commented: “They have opened their hearts to our community, dedicating themselves with passion and sincerity in everything they touched. They established meaningful connections and have impacted so many. Their contributions will without question be felt for many years to come. The TBDJ journey will not just simply continue but we will thrive. Our membership is strong, committed, vibrant and connected. Even during these difficult past two years, I have watched our synagogue be truly amazing and I can feel the excitement in the air as we finally begin returning to normal.”
The synagogue will not only be seeking a new rabbi, but an executive director as well following the recent retirement of Joyce Reinblatt.
JCF SCHOLARSHIPS: Thanks to their generous donors, the Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal is committed to supporting higher education and offers scholarships to students in a number of categories: living or studying in Israel; or exploring opportunities for graduate studies. The JCF offers over 50 scholarships to choose from for all levels of study, from CEGEP and undergraduate to specialized and postgraduate study with diverse fields of interest, ranging from social work to Holocaust study to education and medicine.
The deadline to apply is May 1 2022.
To apply visit https://jcfmontreal.org/grants/scholarships.
For more information contact scholaships@jcfmontreal.org.
