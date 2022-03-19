Quebec’s Minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, has returned from a successful Innovation Mission to Israel.
This trip took place thanks in most part to the advance work of Israeli Consul General Paul Hirschon, who arrived in Montreal last August. “This marked the first trip by a CAQ cabinet minister to Israel,” he told The Suburban in an interview. “One of my main goals upon arrival here was to strengthen trade and business relations with Quebec. Based on the success of this mission, we are off to a fabulous start.”
Fitzgibbon spent six days in Israel. He was accompanied by representatives of Invest Québec, Chief Innovation Officer Luc Sirois and Chief Scientist Rémi Quirion and visited a number of businesses, universities and sat down with political leaders as well.
At the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, Fitzgibbon and his team discussed possible collaboration between the Canadian province and the Technion - in various fields, including artificial intelligence (AI) research. They also learned about the local innovation ecosystem and the Technion's relations with industry.
“Building more on engineering talent will help develop key sectors of the economy and provide well-paying jobs for Quebecers,” Fitzgibbon stated. "The Technion is a great example of excellence in technology transfer in this field.”
Fitzgibbon also went to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum with Canadian Ambassador to Israel Lisa Stadelbauer. “This Shoah memorial reminds us of the importance of working together to prevent such events from happening again,” Fitzgibbon said.
At Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), which has created and invested in over 150 companies in Israel, Fitzgibbon met with founder Dr. Erel Margalit.
Despite arriving at a time when the world was coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, the very personable Hirschon has made many friends already here. “The first thing I did was reopen our Consulate to all staff,” he said. “Everyone had been working remotely for so long. Some had not even met each other in person.”
Hirschon has spoken at more than 25 synagogues, connected with most Jewish organization in the city and political leaders, visited Nova Scotia (he is also responsible for the Maritimes) and he looks forward to travelling to Quebec City. He told me he is thrilled that Air Canada will be resuming three flights a week to Israel in early May. Another immediate goal he has is to promote tourism to Israel – now back on the rise with the reduction of COVID protocols. “We are looking at a massive increase in traffic between Israel and Quebec,” he says.
The Consul General says he speaks to his counterpart in Toronto and Israel’s Ambassador to Canada almost daily and they connect virtually once a week. “That is clearly one of the good things that came out of COVID,” he says.
This is the seventh country Hirschon has served in for Israel. The native of South Africa succeeded David Levy. Fascinated by North America, Africa, and the Arab world in particular, Hirschson was the first Israeli to be posted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 17 years ago. Together with another diplomat, he established the initial viable conversation between Israel, the UAE, and other countries in the region. Later, he served as the consul in Miami and most recently, as ambassador in West Africa, based in Senegal and responsible for seven countries.
Hirschon says he has fallen in love with Montreal’s culinary scene. “If this is what Montreal can do under restrictions, I will have to do five hours of power walking a day to manage my diet,” he laughed. “I have enjoyed every calorie I consumed.”
As for political issues, Hirschon says he has always spoken out strongly against the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, promoting boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions against Israel. “The way to resolve conflicts is to build friendships,” he says.
With spring arriving and more live events being planned, Hirschon says he looks forward to meeting many more members of the Jewish community.
SINS OF THE FATHERS: Hitler, the Holocaust and World War II could have been prevented according to Jewish historians and authors Herbert J. Stern, a federal court judge, and Alan A. Winter whose latest literary collaboration is a new historic thriller called, Sins of the Fathers, which has just been published. I received an advance review copy and it is quite the read.
If today’s headlines about strife, division, and the erosion of personal choices and independence seem eerily familiar, it’s more than déjà vu according to Herbert J. Stern and Alan A. Winter, authors of this historic thriller What is the tipping point for a tenuous democracy, such as Germany in the early 1930s, with a people ravaged by the Great War, unbearable economic sanctions, enormous unemployment, mass hunger, and a society beaten down and threatened by outside forces? What would make them willingly turn to a charismatic leader who promised a better way of life—Adolf Hitler? When was it all right to look the other way as neighbors suffered? When was it all right to do the leader’s bidding as long as you were not the one marked for harm?
Sins of The Father is described as “ Steven Spielberg meets John Le Carré “ in a high-voltage thriller about a behind-the-scenes revolt, a little-known true story, that would have saved the world from this despot. But what makes the novel as timely as it is chilling are the historic parallels with the present day, revealing the slippery ground we now tread.
• The desire for an outsider to fix the political system.
• The willingness to set aside critical thinking for an authoritarian display of power.
• The erosion of rights and freedoms.
• The obliteration of “traditional” values.
• And the scapegoating of those considered “different.”
This eye-opening novel centers on the plot by German military leaders, career civil servants, and clergy to solicit England’s assistance to bring down the tyrant in 1938. When Prime Minster Neville Chamberlain refused to meet with them, they turned to Winston Churchill, though out of power, to support their cause. Armed with a strongly worded letter from the future prime minister, they waited for the telephone call notifying them that Hitler had ordered the German troops to invade Czechoslovakia. This signal would launch their uprising—but that call never came. Instead, Prime Minister Chamberlain journeyed to Hitler’s Munich apartment only to bow to the dictator’s will. The invasion was over before it began―and with that, so was the coup. Flying home, Chamberlain announced he had obtained “peace for our times.”
Stern and Winter went deep into their research, finding facts that had been forgotten or never publicly known. Meticulous in their research, these engaging storytellers advocate that history should never be censored.
Info: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Sins-of-the-Fathers/Herbert-J-Stern/9781510769427
FESTIVAL DE LA VOIX: On the eve of Festival de La Voix, the fabulous West Island music festival, it is worth noting that founder Kerry-Anne Kutz is Jewish, as is Ellen Shizgal of the group Steel Rail. They will be performing as part of the same concert on Sunday, April 3 (3 pm) at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish (413 Main Street) in Hudson. Info: https://festivaldelavoix.com/project/steel-rail/
