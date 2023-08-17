The Unorthodox podcast, hosted by Stephanie Butnick, Liel Leibovitz, and featuring guest host Gavriel Savit, has gained widespread recognition for its engaging discussions on contemporary Jewish culture, faith, and identity. With a dynamic blend of humor, insight, and thought-provoking commentary, Unorthodox has captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide, transcending boundaries and fostering important conversations
On Thursday, Sept. 7 (5:45 pm), The Foundation for Public Policy Development (FPPD) will present a live recording of the podcast, which is powered by Tablet Magazine. at Congregation Shaar Hashomayim in Westmount.
FPPD, which works to prevent the funding of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that promote or encourage discrimination, is organizing this special fundraising event to support its projects with NGO Monitor. Founded in 2002 by Professor Gerald M. Steinberg, NGO Monitor is a research institute that defends Israel’s legitimacy as a Jewish state and exposes the exploitation of human rights for demonization.
"We are delighted to work with our partners at FPPD to bring the Unorthodox Live show to Montreal," said Steinberg. "The event offers a unique opportunity to engage with a diverse audience, bridging communities through the power of storytelling and conversation."
Please see my video conversation with FPPD’s Michael Szirt, Gerald Steinberg and Lior Leibovitz as they preview the program.
At the event, attendees will have the chance to immerse themselves in the stimulating conversations that have made the podcast a global sensation. From poignant interviews to stimulating debates, the live show will explore a myriad of topics that resonate with individuals from all walks of life.
NGOs are well known and powerful, like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, while others are active primarily in political, diplomatic, academic and media venues. NGO Monitor’s actionable research is presented to decision makers to challenge hateful NGO narratives in the US Congress and parliaments around the world, at the United Nations and the International Criminal Court, and in diplomatic and journalistic communities. We are at the forefront of effectively countering BDS, exploitation of government funding by terror-linked groups, abuse of international law and legal frameworks, demonization and antisemitism.
Their achievements include:
- $120 million in funding cuts in the past decade to anti-Israel NGOs.
- Changing policy in 15 countries to make government funding for NGOs more transparent and accountable.
- Paralyzing fundraising capacity of terror-proxy NGOs and shutting down their bank accounts.
- Exposing the NGO-PFLP terror network, triggering the Israeli government decision to designate seven Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organizations.
- Uncovering and fighting the antisemitism and anti-Israel obsession of NGO “superpowers” such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.
- Effectively countering the NGO “apartheid” libel in the media, international institutions, and academic frameworks.
- Making over 100 submissions to UN agencies since obtaining Special Consultative status in 2013 where they are often the only pro-Israel voice in the room.
- Preventing divestment of hundreds of millions in Israel: Based on NGO Monitor research, ESG research firm Morningstar was forced to change its evaluation process and stop relying on pro-BDS NGOs and the UN.
- Pressing governments to fight antisemitism by adopting the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism in their NGO funding policies.
- Conducting cutting edge research to expose new BDS strategies.
- Serving as go-to experts for members of Congress and parliamentarians around the world, as well as Jewish communal and pro-Israel organizations.
As the event aligns with the mission of the FPPD and the objectives of NGO Monitor, it stands as a testament to the collective commitment to creating a more informed, just, and equitable society notes Michael Szirt.
“I have been involved for about six years,” Szirt explains. “NGO Monitor does important work by cutting funding to organizations that are funding terrorism.”
As for the live podcast recording, Szirt says “we wanted to do something different. I happen to listen to this podcast. They seem to have a broad appeal.”
For event info log on to www.fppdcanada.org/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.