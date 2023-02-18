Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 23F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.