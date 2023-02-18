Last week, over 200 visitors turned out for “From Strength to Strength”—a multigenerational art exhibit in celebration of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance & Inclusion Month (JDAIM)! The vernissage was hosted by a collaboration of Jewish community organizations: L’Annexe, Agence Ometz, Cummings Centre, Alink, Moishe House and the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA, and featured amazing artists from around Montreal. To learn more, follow L’Annexe (@lannexemtl) and Ometz (@agenceometz) on Instagram.
ONLINE AUCTION: CHW will be hosting the second annual national online art auction, A Work of Heart, in support of the state-of-the-art Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Unit (PCCCU) at Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem. It is the only one of its kind in Jerusalem. For these infants, precise diagnoses and immediate, advanced treatments are critical. The PCCCU will save lives, and keep the tiniest, most fragile hearts pumping strong. The auction opens on Feb. 23 at 9 am ET until Feb. 29 at 10 pm ET and includes over 140 works of art from across Canada. The art collection is diverse and include a variety of styles and prices points. Shipping is included and the auction is open to everyone. To peruse the list of participating artists, visit www.chw.ca/aworkofheart2023.
CHW Montreal will also be hosting its first Pickleball Tournament at the Côte Saint- Luc Aquatic and Community Centre on March 27. It is a women’s only round-robin tournament, including gifts and prizes sponsored by Xzaktly. The event is now sold out, but if you would like to be added to an email list for future Pickleball events, send a message to info@montreal.chw.ca.
Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is dedicated to the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services. For over 100 years, CHW has saved lives, supported families, and changed the very fabric of Israeli and Canadian society.
SIP & SCHMOOZE: Federation CJA’s GenMTL is inviting you to Sip N’ Schmooze, a kickoff event for interfaith couples. Grab your favourite drink, unwind with your partner, and connect with your community! It takes place on Feb. 28 (5:30 to 7:30 pm) at the Lord William Pub (265 Rue Des Seigneurs) Bring your friends and meet new ones at this happy hour. Light bites and drinks will be provided. This program aims to carve out a space for interfaith and multi-heritage families, to celebrate their uniqueness and embrace their multicultural backgrounds, notes CJAD producer Sarah Deshaies, who is on the committee. Registration link here: https://jlive.app/events/3829
SECOND MAN: The POLIN Museum was asked to prepare documentation on Doug Emhoff's ancestral roots for his visit to Poland. Emhoff is the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris. Montreal’s Stanley Diamond founded JRI Poland, home of the largest database of Jewish vital and other records online anywhere. He got a all from the museum and was able to produce Emhoff’s grandfather's birth record “rom a scanning/data project that we have not yet put online,” Diamond told me. See this story.
CUMMINGS CENTRE TALK: Perimenopause, Menopause and Beyond is an online talk to be presented online by the Cummings Centre on Wed. March 1 (7 pm to 8:30 pm). It is free for members and $5 for guests. It is being described as “a must for everyone 50 plus, their partners, kids and grandkids.” Andrea Donsky, known as the Menopause Educator & Researcher to her 275,000+ TikTok followers, will discuss ways to help navigate and demystify perimenopause, menopause and beyond. The Montreal native is a nutritionist in menopause and the founder of wearemorphus.com. As a nutritionist in menopause and avid menopause researcher, she is on a mission to change the conversation around menopause. To register call 514.343.3510 or cummingscentre.org.
Do you have an item for the SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.