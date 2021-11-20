Lifeline, a non-sectarian recovery and prevention center that offers hope and healing to all affected by addiction, has presented its addiction counseling services as part of National Addictions Awareness Week (NAAW), an initiative of the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) that began Nov. 21 and concludes Nov. 27.
Lifeline’s team of social workers, therapists, addictions counsellors and youth counsellors offer a range of innovative treatment options and comprehensive at-risk youth programs. Where appropriate, referrals are made to other professionals and agencies. People suffering from substance (alcohol and narcotics) and behavioral (gambling, eating, sex, co-dependency etc.) addictions and their families are guided through a healing and recovery process. With a few exceptions, services are free-of-charge and no one is denied service based on ability to pay. Lifeline is an independent non-profit organization that receives zero government support and is entirely funded through the generosity of the community.
Lifeline applies a distinctly progressive approach to addiction services:
• Services are immediate / No wait times – Service level of a private for-profit facility;
• Family focus – Counseling provided to partners, parents and siblings of addicts, permitting families to heal together;
• Outpatient model for treating addictions – Versus on-location rehabilitation center;
• High success rate – Unique screening, holistic approach and extensive after-care proven to help overwhelming majority of clients.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has been an awful time for addiction – people suffering have been pushed towards addiction while existing addicts have experienced worsening despair,” says Rabbi Benyamin Bresinger, Director of Lifeline. “Addiction is complex – a spiritual, emotional and physical disorder that often stems from isolation and loneliness. While their problems do not usually begin with drugs, alcohol or other addictive behaviors, addicts often reach for self-sabotaging behaviors as temporary relief from their pain and isolation.
“Our vision is founded on the belief that helping people develop intimate relationships with themselves and others is the solution to addiction," adds Rabbi Bresinger. "We support our friends at the CSSA on the occasion of NAAW. Our message to the community is simple: If you or anyone you love is suffering from addiction, contact us. We are here to help."
Chabad Lifeline is a non-sectarian recovery and prevention center that offers hope and healing to all affected by addiction. To learn more, visit https://www.chabadlifeline.com or call (514) 668-7813. To see a short video about Lifeline, click here.
OPEN HOUSE: The Sylvan Adams YM-WHA will hold an Open House on Sun. Nov. 28 (9 am to 3 pm). You can experience this world-class facility and top of the line equipment, try-out group fitness classes, get a sneak peek into their Children and Youth Winter 2022 programming and even join a pool party (9 am to Noon). Don't forget your bathing caps and bathing suits! Learn about the YCC Sleepaway Camp and the Y City Day Camp, meet staff, Diller teens and tween leaders. If you have questions about the Open House please email contact@ymywha.com
All Open House visitors (13 plus) are required to be vaccinated. Vaccination passports will be scanned.
VOLUNTEER RECOGNITION AT FEDERATION CJA: On the evening of Nov. 16, Federation CJA paid tribute to excellence in leadership and programming in Montreal's Jewish community and beyond at its Jewish Leadership Recognition Awards. They honour and celebrate exceptional leaders who are paving the way for the future of our community. These honourees have demonstrated that impactful volunteering comes in many different shapes and sizes. An impressive 15 awards were presented to 25 recipients in recognition of leaders who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty, adding immeasurable value to Montreal's schools, synagogues, health institutions, agencies, and Federation CJA itself. These leaders are standing on the shoulders of giants who have endowed the very awards they received.
Federation CJA Past-President and chair of the nominating committee Gail Adelson Marcovitz hosted the in-person program at the Gelber Centre, and President Joel Segal concluded the evening by thanking the winners. "I am so inspired by all that you have accomplished and I look forward to seeing you continue to make your mark on our community," he said. "Tonight's recipients have faced the additional challenge of being leaders throughout a pandemic, which is no small task. Thanks to all of you, we have come out of two very difficult years as a united community, and we wouldn't be where we are today without all of you."
Folks like me also had the option of watching the ceremony via Zoom.
Here is a look at the winners.
