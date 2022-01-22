B’nai Brith Canada made an outstanding hire in Associate Director for Quebec Matthew Ross more than a year ago. More recently, star power entered the picture in former Montreal City Councillor Marvin Rotrand as the National Director of the League of Human Rights. Last week I participated in a Zoom call organized by Rotrand aimed at creating an informal national alliance to combat hate. There were political and multicultural community leaders present from across the country.
The forum, attracted about 250 attendees, mostly human-rights activists from Canada’s political, social, cultural, educational, and advocacy spheres. Representatives from Jamaican, Grenadian, Tamil, Bangladeshi, Filipino, Chinese, Hong Kong, Iranian, Azerbaijani and other minority Canadian communities shared insight and challenges they face.
Rotrand organized and moderated the forum on behalf of B’nai Brith Canada’s advocacy arm, the League for Human Rights. Noted speakers included: Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Office of B’nai Brith Canada; Ambassador of the Philippines to Canada Rodolfo Robles; Liberal Member of the National Assembly of Quebec for D'Arcy McGee David Birnbaum; Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi; Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown; Toronto Councillor James Pasternak; Winnipeg Councillor Kevin Klein and Montreal Councillor Sonny Moroz.
“We are very pleased with the success of B’nai Brith’s multicultural forum,” Rotrand said. “Our organization has now established a network of concerned community groups that we believe will inspire the Government to take action in eradicating hatred, particularly online.
“Canadians, no matter their background, should be able to interact and operate in a society free from bigotry, racism, antisemitism and other prejudices. B’nai Brith is poised to work with partners from across civil society to make a more just Canada a reality.”
“B’nai Brith will not rest until the objectives discussed at last night’s forum become reality,” Mostyn said. “We look forward to hosting further forums in the future, including a French language one later this year, to galvanize support across Canadian communities for concrete action to address the scourge of hatred.”
“We are hoping that the national call will enlarge our work and give us the capacity to speak as one whenever any identifiable group is targeted,” Rotrand explained.
“My first duty as the new National Director was taking the pulse of the Jewish community across Canada.” Rotrand continued. “It became immediately clear that those outside Toronto, including here in Quebec, hoped to see a stronger more visible B’nai Brith presence in the regions. There was a desire that B’nai Brith’s regional offices in Montreal, Winnipeg and Edmonton be strengthened and that a permanent base be opened in Vancouver. In fact, that will be our game plan in 2022. ‘
In Quebec B’nai Brith hosted a forum on November 16 that saw over 20 community organizations representing many ethnic groups meet to endorse the organization’s four-point action plan to combat antisemitism and to support the promises made by the Government of Canada at the Malmo Forum of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
That led to an Open Letter to Prime Minister Trudeau and Special Envoy Irwin Cotler signed by 112 dignitaries, including former Members of Parliament, former and current Quebec National Assembly members, Councillors from five municipalities and leaders of most of Montreal’s Black and Asian communities, all rallying for the B’nai Brith plan.
A successful follow up meeting was held with leaders of the Chinese, Filipino, Tamil, and Bangladeshi communities as well as city councillors, to build a durable coalition that will build bridges between communities and speak with one voice against antisemitism and all forms of hate.
B’nai Brith also hosted a national event from the Or Shalom Synagogue in Dollard des Ormeaux. A large national audience joined us for our Jews from Arab Lands ceremony. The history of Jews from Arab lands and Iran is a compelling story of which too many are unaware.
FRENCH PROGRAMS FOR JOB SEEKERS: Ometz Employment Services has launched three innovative new French Programs for Job Seekers 45+. Depending on the client’s profession, French proficiency, and where they are in the job search process, they can take advantage of one of three individualized mentorships to boost their fluency and confidence: Industry-Specific French, French Conversation Skills for the Job Search, or French Interview Practice. All sessions will be held virtually and are available at no cost for people registered with the Access 45+ Program.
“Our 45+ clients have valuable, transferrable skills and ample experience”, explains Barbara Stern, Manager of Ometz Employment Services, about the advantages of hiring more experienced workers. “Many of them were in their previous jobs for over a decade, so we’re here to help them figure out how to take that next professional step.”
Ometz Employment Services is unique in having a specific program devoted to this demographic. The Access 45+ Program includes a wide range of individualized support, such as writing and finetuning CVs, LinkedIn training, interview preparation and practice, and even peer counselling to explore mindfulness and resilience strategies during the pandemic. Whether someone was recently laid off, or quit because they were ready to start a new job, or even a new career, Ometz Employment Specialists provide job coaching and can offer career assessments designed to identify potential career matches that align with a client’s interests. Additionally, the Business Development Team advocates on behalf of 45+ clients to employers and educates them on the benefits of hiring these talented workers.
Stern adds: “Our new French programs—which pair intermediate and advanced French speakers with professionals for one-on-one coaching—will give our clients added leverage during the job search and interview process. This is just one more way that we can help connect the right people to the right positions.”
For more information about French Programs for Job Seekers 45+, and to register for Ometz’s Acces 45+ Program, contact Yelena Chernobulsky at Yelena.chernobulsky@ometz.ca or 514-342-0000 ext. 3325.
