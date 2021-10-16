Chateau B'nai Brith is a retirement home for autonomous seniors, located on Côte-St. Luc Road. It is the sister building to B’nai Brith House further down the road on Westminster Avenue.
There are a lot of interesting residents at Château B'nai Brith. Let us introduce you to Marvin “Mayer” Mill. He lives there with his wife of 66 years, Dawn.
At the age of 87, Mayer has become one of our city’s oldest “paper boys.” Each morning at around 6 am he collects the daily newspaper and delivers them to each door of subscribers. This of courses includes copies of The Suburban on Wednesdays. “I use my wife’s walker as a carriage,” he told me. “I take the elevator to the seventh floor and work my way down. It is great exercise.”
Mayer and Dawn ran their own bookkeeping business for 20 years, until retirement. Back in 1967 they resided in Florida with their twin daughters Davina and Miriam and son Lorne. “ We spent seven and a half years there and helped run four men’s clothing stores,” he said.
Upon returning to Montreal, Mayer became a member of the then Saidye Bronfman Centre’s Yiddish Theatre.
“My mom says dad always leaves behind him a trail of laughter,” daughter Davina told me. “For example, he was once the last person to walk into a crowded elevator of strangers. As the doors closed behind, facing everyone, he dead panned ‘You are probably wondering why I called you all to this meeting today.’ Oh my, did they hoot! He just loves to connect with people, and they love him back.”
I sure did enjoy meeting Mayer. Eileen Katz, who runs the two B’nai Brith buildings, told me what a joy he is to have among the 130 residents at Château.
FOR BRIDGE LOVERS: The Cummings Centre will hold its first annual Bridge Tournament using the online web platform Bridge Base. There will be prizes for winners and participants from all levels are welcome. It will take place on Tues. Nov. 2 (12:30 to 3 pm) and the cost is $40 for members and $50 for guests. ACBL points will be awarded. For information visit cummingscentre.org or to register call 514.343.3510. Meanwhile, the Cummings Centre’s annual gala, a virtual event, will take place Wed. Nov. 3 (7 pm) with the Trio 12 Cordes, live from the Wheel Club! The talented Trio 12 Cordes includes soprano Raphaëlle Paquette, guitarist Francis Tétu and bassist François Marion. From Jazz to Broadway to Opera their musical talents will sweep you away. The cost to attend is $20 per member and $30 per guest. For information visit cummingscentre.org or to register call 514.343.3510.
RUDY ROCHMAN: Last week, Federation CJA was so proud to have brought Rudy Rochman to Montreal to help the community continue its fight to combat antisemitism. Along with the Bronfman Jewish Education Centre, Rudy met with students from Bialik, Herzliah, Maimonides, Hillel campus leaders, and those involved in CHAI (CIJA-HILLEL-ADVOCACY-FELLOWSHIP) for both CEGEP and University students. He also met with leaders in the community to share his knowledge and connect with local Montreal Jewish community members. Rudy had an amazing impact on the Montreal community. Rudy is considered a social media influencer with over 300,000 followers and creates educational viral content aimed at shifting the global, ideological, and political conversations regarding the Jewish People and Israel. His work primarily focuses on empowering Jews and allies, uniting sectors of Israeli society, and generating innovative ways to combat antisemitism. Give him a follow: @rudy_israel.
ISRAID RESCUES AFGHANS: On Oc. 2, 125 vulnerable Afghans, including judges, cyclists, journalists, TV presenters, human rights activists, family members of Afghan diplomats, artists, law enforcement officers, scientists, and more, arrived in Albania after being evacuated from Afghanistan to a neighboring country following a weeks-long collaborative humanitarian effort from governments, aid organizations, activists, and donors. This complicated process was initiated and led by activists and facilitated by the non-governmental Israeli aid organization IsraAID.
This is the second evacuation from Afghanistan the group has coordinated, following the arrival of 42 vulnerable women, girls, and family members to the UAE on September 6. Those evacuated are considered particularly vulnerable under Taliban rule, and many of the women and girls among them have served as symbols of female empowerment and leadership. After escaping Afghanistan, they were granted safe passage through a neighboring country to the UAE and Albania, before long-term resettlement in countries including Canada, France, and Switzerland.
IsraAID has also launched an initial needs assessment mission to Albania, where the group of 125 evacuees join more than 1,000 Afghan refugees currently in the country. IsraAID’s team will assess access to crucial services and plan to provide ongoing assistance to Afghan refugees while they stay in Albania.
Noted native Montrealer and philanthropist Sylvan Adams: “What we did in this operation to extract and resettle these Afghan women was simply practicing the ancient Jewish cultural imperative of ‘Tikkun Ola,’ which means improving our world. I am gratified to have helped change the fate of our group of Afghan women cyclists, and to offer them a chance at a normal, productive, happy life.”
IsraAID’s Emergency Fund ensures the organization can provide an urgent and immediate response to crises around the world.
Have you got an item for SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
