The Jewish Community Foundation of Montreal held its annual general meeting recently, a 50th anniversary celebration at Jardin Royalmount honouring former executive vice-president Robert (Bobby) Kleinman.
Present-day Executive Director Kathy Assayag gave everybody a little bit of a history lesson. She took them back in time, to 1971, when a group of Montreal Jewish leaders, led by the visionary Arthur Pascal, created the JCF with the main purpose of building capital for the future, managing legacy gifts, as well as building a contingency fund in case of emergencies. “These leaders set out with a mission to create a system of giving back that allows the Jewish community to remain strong and to continually thrive,” she said. “While our founders were looking to the future, to think that this was the same year McDonald’s released the original Big Mac. A reminder of how the human spirit can come together and define what is necessary for the well-being of our society and come to very different conclusions!
“For five decades the JCF has been a reliable safety net for the Jewish community of Montreal. Never has this been truer than during the pandemic. Thanks to you, our fund holders, we stepped up and provided much needed support to our seniors, to small business owners, to our schools, our camps and our health care workers. Our ability to take immediate action when the Pandemic hit is a testament to the foresight of our founders. They understood that having the resources to mobilize and respond quickly without hesitation is paramount.”
Assayag said that the JCF has grown significantly since, in the numbers of people they serve, their charitable grants, assets, and certainly their impact. “It is a testament to the JCF team, the previous boards, the leaders who came before,” she said. “We are in this enviable position today because of the dedication of a chain of leaders who guided the organization to new heights building a culture of trust, one donation at a time, decade after decade. Many of the previous board members and leaders are in attendance today and we sincerely thank you for your continued support.”
For the year ending March 31, 2021, the JCF granted over $133 million to charities and to charitable programs that support education, healthcare, poverty relief, social service as well as arts and culture. The JCF’s value of assets is a stunning $168 billion.
In celebration of five decades of philanthropy, the program opened with an acrobatic live performance to symbolize the strength, flexibility and commitment to achieving what seemed impossible.
The 2021-22 officers approved include Francine Nelson Wiseman, President; Anne-Marie Boucher, Vice-President; David Martz, Treasurer, Daniel Assouline, Secretary and a board of directors consisting of Henri Abitan, Sylvie Amar, David Amiel, Stephen Bronfman, Mark Edery, Nathalie Elharrar-Noik, Chiara Fish, Hillel Greenbaum, Jack Hasen, Lindsay Hollinger. Philip Nadler, Miriam Roland, Michael Rosenberg. Joel Segal, Howard Stotland, Yossi Suissa and Alon Wexler.
Outgoing President Danny Ritter stated: “We have grown and evolved over the past 50 years thanks to the commitment and contribution of our volunteer and professional leadership. My respect and admiration for the JCF team has grown over my presidency, and I am indeed grateful for the support and advice I have received from members of our Board and our various committees.”
Ritter also thanked his predecessors for the work they did over the years and paid tribute to those whose passing inspired the creation of legacies in their names. Cantor Gideon Zelermyer performed as their names flashed across a large screen.
Turning to Kleinman, Ritter said that the honouree as Person of the Year strongly resisted this recognition for too long “and we could not be more excited and genuinely pleased to celebrate his iconic contribution to the world of philanthropy. Bobby is known in our community as a man who wears many hats; a tax genius, brilliant leader, passionate tennis player, biker and a great friend whose generosity and dedication have had a far-reaching impact on our community. Bobby does not seek the limelight, but the spotlight finds him and recognizes him in all corners of the Jewish world. In my travels across Jewish and non-Jewish not-for-profits globally, when they hear I am from Montreal, I am often asked if I know a Bobby Klein, Robert Kleinberg, to which I am proud to say a resounding yes, no matter how they refer to Bobby. He is an ultimate example as to the enduring power of being truly donor-centric, focused on the power of philanthropy through genuine hands on support and practical insightful guidance.”
Kleinman, presently a consultant for the JCF, has been working in the planned giving field since August 1994. His previous work experience was 18 years in the firm of Ernst & Young, with his last position, Partner and Director of Tax of the Westmount, Quebec office. He has been influential in introducing planned giving strategies to Canadians and he is Past-President of the Centre de Philanthropie du Québec and the Quebec Table of the Canadian Association of Gift Planners (CAGP), Jewish Immigration Aid Services and The Mount Royal Tennis Club. He has published numerous articles on taxation and gift planning and is the author of the JCF Gift Planning Handbook—a critical resource consulted by professionals in estate planning and charitable giving.
Sylvan Adams joined the meeting with words of praise for Kleinman. Then it was time for three close friends of Kleinman - Joel Segal, Harvey Levenson and Norman Jaskolka -to roast him.
“Bobby is renowned for getting things done, usually many things simultaneously,” said Jaskolk. “He’s a notorious multi-tasker -he can watch TV, read a book, take a nap, and do JCF’s finances, all at the same time. Bobby has succeeded at most everything in life, except for retirement. He once told me that he would retire at the age of 65, but here he is, still going strong, taking on every challenge. He managed to unite the whole Jewish community around his vision of a foundation. The only job tougher than that these days is running a Chabad…in the Vatican.”
Levenson laughed how “roasting Bobby is not an obvious task. Given his many years of selfless dedication to the community, it’s hard to say a bad word about him. But it’s really easy to say a few dozen. Despite his uncanny sense of deal-making and financial wizardry, Bobby is completely lost when it comes to technology. His system of data management is writing everything down on Post-It notes…that don’t stick. He still uses carbon paper and white-out to fix errors …which is why his computer screen is such a damn mess.”
Incoming Federation CJA President Segal noted: “Norman mentioned that Bobby is a renowned multi-tasker, which explains why he gets his hair and his lawn cut by the same guy. A true renaissance man.”
Kleinman received a tennis racket and lessons as a gift.
In his speech, Kleinman gave a virtual history lesson of the JCF and whistled off dozens of names of present-day and past leaders. “We work hard,” he said. “We are diligent and we take care of our clients. It is a village that created the Foundation."
Kleinman said that before he assumed his duties as head of the organization he found a United States Planned Giving document and “Canadianized it.” At the start of his arrival, “education” was the key. A lot of people were not clear as to what a Foundation like this was all about. “We set up categories of people to speak to,” he said. “ We met with young people who might not be able to give (at this time) but would be in the future.”
MUSEUM OF MONTREAL’S DINING TABLE: How can restaurants old and new continue to tell the story of Jewish culture in the city? Along Boulevard St-Laurent and across Montreal, many Jewish-owned restaurants have generously shared their creations with locals and visitors alike.
At Beauty’s Luncheonette, in the heart of the Plateau, patrons are treated to breakfast favourites like the classic “Mish-Mash” omelette, bagels & lox sandwiches, or housemade pancakes. Since opening in 1942 in Montreal’s Jewish garment district, Beauty’s has become a beloved family-owned staple, now in its third generation. Down in Montreal’s southwestern neighbourhood of Verdun, a newer restaurant shows us how diasporic traditions can be created with dishes that speak to layers of history and innovation. Beba, owned by brothers Ari and Pablo and opened in 2019, focuses on Argentinian cuisine that uses flavours from the country’s Spanish and Italian communities, altogether crafting a menu that is inspired by their global origins and the local culinary domain.
On Mon. Oct. 4 (7:30 pm), you can join the Museum of Jewish Montreal for a virtual roundtable discussion with Larry and Elana Sckolnick of Beauty’s Luncheonette, and Ari Schor of Restaurant Beba. Moderated by food historian Lara Rabinovitch, they will chat about how these restaurants – one that has been around for three generations and another for nearly three years – use their family’s traditions and personal experiences to bring light to contemporary Jewish cuisine and culture in Montreal. To add to your experience, all registrants will receive a discount on dine-in or takeout at both participating restaurants.
This event is free and registration is required ahead of time on JLive. You will receive a link to join this virtual event upon registration and before the event is scheduled to begin.
Hymie ”Beauty” and Freda Sckolnick took over the Bancroft Stationery Store in 1942 and quickly grew it into a popular neighbourhood coffee shop. Their son Larry joined them in the business in the late 1960s and developed the coffee shop into Beauty’s Luncheonette. Under Larry’s guidance, Beauty’s has become a Montreal institution, famous around the world for the quality and authenticity of its food and its warm and welcoming ambience.
Go to this link to register: https://jlive.app/events/913
