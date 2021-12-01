Thanks to the generous support of donors, the Jewish Community Foundation has a special envelope available to award annual Nova grants for innovative programs, which will have maximum impact on the local Montreal Jewish community. The JCF is accepting applications from any local non-profit Jewish communal organization and institution, as well as Federation CJA and its affiliated organizations. Nova Grants are designated for programs that have a specific focus within the following three thematic areas: Supporting the vulnerable, Jewish identity & culture, and Institutional strengthening. A limited number of JCF Nova Grants of up to $50,000 per program will be made available and allocated on an annual basis for either one-time funding or funding for up to a maximum of three years, depending on the nature of the program. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 28, 2022. Past recipients include Agence Ometz, Alink Foundation, BANAV, Chabad Zichron Kedoshim Community, Jewish Living Lab, Jewish Public Library, Montreal Symphony Orchestra, Penimi, Shaare Zedek Congregation, Summit School, Temple Emanu-El Beth Shalom, Chabad of Westmount and YidLife Crisis. Info: https://jcfmontreal.org/grants/nova-grants .
FREDA’S BOOK: Freda Lewkowicz held a virtual launch for I Am Hava: A Song’s Story of Love, Hope & Joy on Nov. 21 via the Jewish Public Library. The book recounts the history of this Jewish anthem, beginning with its roots. Intergalactic Afikoman is the publisher. “I hope I have brought the song’s history to life,” says Lewkowicz. “It is the soundtrack to Jewish lives and celebrations. It’s been recorded hundreds of times and also made its joyful way to sports and the Olympics. Although Hava Nagila is as Jewish as chicken soup, its melody floats across borders, religions and cultures. Today it embraces everyone.”
Lewkowicz was born and raised in Montreal. For 39 years, she taught English at Rosemere High School. She was awarded multiple prizes for her work as a teacher, including the Quebec government Anne Greenup Award for her anti-racism work. While teaching, she also worked as a freelance journalist and is the author of two other books: School Selfies - Teachers, Parents, Students and Bandwagons; and Oliver Soliver. The book is available for purchase at Babar on the West Island, Bonders in Montreal West, Chapters/Indigo and on Amazon.
WEIZMANN INSTITUTE: A major announcement was made recently at the Arsenal Contemporary Art in Montreal. The Weizmann Institute of Science and Weizmann Canada unveiled a lead philanthropic donation of $50 million US from the Azrieli Foundation, to enable catalytic brain research with the establishment of The Azrieli Institute for Brain and Neural Sciences. The donation is among the largest of its kind for the Foundation. The Azrieli Foundation is a longstanding supporter of research at the Weizmann Institute, and this generous donation adds to its past philanthropic investments of nearly $30 million US towards Weizmann research facilities and faculty and student fellowships.
Weizmann’s Azrieli Institute for Brain and Neural Sciences, which will be located at the Weizmann Institute campus in Rehovot, Israel, will promote the full spectrum of neuroscience research, from basic, curiosity-driven studies to translational work of high clinical relevance, with global impact. The donation will enable the construction of a new building that will serve as a hub for neuroscience activities, facilities, and state-of-the-art technologies.
“We are incredibly grateful for our longstanding partnership with the Azrieli Foundation,” said Susan Stern, the Montreal-based CEO of Weizmann Canada. “Their leadership through this new magnanimous gift will benefit humankind by furthering the collective global understanding of the brain through Weizmann’s world-leading neuroscience research."
FEDERATION CJA AWARDS: On the evening of Nov. 16, Federation CJA paid tribute to excellence in leadership and programming in Montreal's Jewish community and beyond at its Jewish Leadership Recognition Awards. They honour and celebrate exceptional leaders who are paving the way for the future of our community. These honourees have demonstrated that impactful volunteering comes in many different shapes and sizes. An impressive 15 awards were presented to 25 recipients in recognition of leaders who consistently go above and beyond the call of duty, adding immeasurable value to Montreal's schools, synagogues, health institutions, agencies, and Federation CJA itself. These leaders are standing on the shoulders of giants who have endowed the very awards they received.
For a list of winners log on to https://www.federationcja.org/en/communications/blog.
BEAT HUNGER: MADA Community Center is holding a major fundraising campaign "Beat Hunger. Choose Hope" this week in order to ensure that the organization can continue to provide clients not only with food and other physical needs, but also with security, dignity, nourishment and hope.
Read the SJN weekly online at https://www.thesuburban.com/blogs/sjn/. Submissions should be sent to mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.