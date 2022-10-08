The inaugural Tommy Strasser Legacy Lecture “Survival, Resilience and Hope” will take place virtually on Wed. Oct. 26 (7 pm).
Holocaust survivors such as the late Tommy Strasser, exhibit an extraordinary resilience and love of family and community. They are considered role models who teach valuable life lessons about survival, adaptation and coping with adversity. Their recovery and achievements inspire and provide hope for anyone experiencing challenging and/or traumatic life events.
Strasser truly believed in the power of education. He made it his mission to give back to community, by volunteering his time at the Cummings Centre for Seniors, The Montreal Holocaust Museum and participating on five March of the Living trips back to Poland and Israel. He embraced his responsibility to educate the general public and did so in a graceful manner.
Social worker Myra Giberovitch Dr. Dahlia Guttman will be the speakers.
Giberovitch is a daughter of Holocaust survivors. She started the first social service program for Holocaust survivors in Canada and is internationally recognized as a pioneer in this area. She is also the author of “Recovering from Genocidal Trauma” and a McGill University Adjunct Professor.
Dr. Guttman works at the Jewish General Hospital, at Santé Mont-Royal and advocates for Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC). She founded the Ronnie’s Joy Foundation in memory of her daughter Ronnie to help families through life after loss.
The lecture is sponsored by the Tommy Strasser Educational Endowment Fund. Registration is free and you can do so at this link: www.cummingscentre.org/tommy-strasser.
PRIME MINISTER’S AWARDS: The Prime Minister’s Awards are offered annually at the national (Certificate of Excellence) and regional (Certificate of Achievement) levels for Teaching Excellence, Teaching Excellence in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) and Excellence in Early Childhood Education.
Among the four educators from the province who were presented with a Prime Minister’s Award Certificate of Achievement were Cara Webb from the Azrieli Talmud Torah Elementary School and Catherine Anderson, a childhood educator working with children at Garderie de L'Académie Solomon Schechter in Montreal.
Webb teaches grades 3 to 4 teacher at Azrieli Talmud Torah Elementary School and received the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence in STEM, Certificate of Achievement. The Prime Minister’s Awards for Teaching Excellence in STEM recognizes inspirational Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) teachers at the elementary or secondary school level who keep students engaged in STEM learning and who help develop the culture of innovation that Canada needs today, and in the future.
"As parents we hope our children will be well educated academically, but more importantly be confident, kind and contributing members to society as a whole,” said one parent. “ Any student who is blessed to be in Miss Cara's class will not only experience the most remarkable academic year, but will also grow to be such individuals, learning lessons to last a lifetime."
Webb has been teaching at Talmud Torah Azrieli Elementary School since 2017 and has had an impact not only in terms of the academic success of her students but also in bringing a greater spirit of inclusion and compassion to the school. Her teaching approach is based on one key principle: bringing each child to reach their optimal potential. She achieves this by creating an environment of inclusion and compassion and by ensuring that no child is left behind. Her innate ability to connect with students, truly understand them and assure that they feel considered and important has helped them not only as learners but also as people in society. Her talent in differentiation allows students to feel safe and excited to take risks, and to learn in their individual way.
Webb’s classroom is a space where each student feels safe and where they can absorb the subject matter at their own pace. She actively encourages all students to freely express themselves and ensures that they feel validated, normalised and included. She has a way of meeting the children at their age level while treating them like smart and equal individuals whose opinions matter. This feeling of importance is foundational for positive self perception and provides confidence as they become responsible citizens. She invests a lot of of energy and time teaching students kindness, empathy and citizenship. She uses every opportunity to make connections between subject matter and its relevance to her students and the world. This reflects her concern to develop the person as a whole. Acquisition of academic abilities must be accompanied by the acquisition of societal abilities.
An advocate of environmental education, Webb teaches the students about the environment both in the classroom and also in the Personal Enrichment Program (PEP) during lunch. She teaches the students about the earth and how their presence and life choices could positively affect the environment. From a school wide Earth Day celebration, to a green team that shows good recycling habits, the children are becoming cleaner, less wasteful and kinder to mother nature. She prepares her students to take on their role as contributing members of society and as citizens of the world.
Anderson, a childhood educator working with children at Garderie de L'Académie Solomon Schechter, is receiving the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Early Childhood Education, Certificate of Achievement, for her dedication and success in meeting each child where they are and for adapting to individual needs to achieve success.
"Catherine takes great pride in getting to know each child and creates a learning plan that is made especially for them, and never expects a child to fit in a box,” commented one parent. “She takes the time to meet their social, academic and behavioural needs. Catherine makes sure that every child feels special, acknowledge and encouraged their primary years they can thrive not only as students, but also as members of society."
Anderson has a very strong value system that she imparts to her students in many ways. She places a lot of importance on kindness, empathy and peace. She helps her students learn how to be kind to each other, kind to the environment and kind to those less fortunate. There is always a thread of kindness being taught and encouraged. This is the backdrop of her teaching practice.
Anderson believes that the learning space needs to be a warm and loving environment that reflects her students. She teaches using a theme-based approach and integrates the skills being taught into each theme. Each time a new theme is introduced or being worked on Catherine and her students transform their environment to reflect and celebrate the topic at hand.
The Reggio Emilia philosophy plays a big part in Anderson’s classroom. Wonder and excitement in imaginative play is very important to her. She is guided by the idea of the classroom as the third teacher, she always tries to create a space that welcomes children to play and where activities are child directed. A big part of the day's activities is based on the safety of a trusting relationship between a teacher and a child who knows she truly understands and believes in him. This is the developmental space that she creates for each child.
Anderson acknowledges different types of learners and how each child has their own specific needs to meet success. Catherine welcomes these differences and provides the space for each child meet their full potential – from flexible seating to accommodations for attention or behavioural issues, Catherine's classroom is simply conducive to learning.
Beyond the school and classroom, Anderson introduces the children to the needs in the community and to what it means to be a citizen. For instance, she helps them understand what Remembrance Day is and what our soldiers do for our country. The children have helped Catherine write letters to soldiers with objective of helping to lift their spirits. During Orange Shirt Day, Catherine invited an Indigenous community member to teach the children the meaning of the day and teach them some songs and dances. Each year, there is a toy drive where Catherine makes sure the children understand why giving toys to the children in the hospital is so important and how they make them feel better. Catherine is truly a person focused on inclusion and successful learning.
CHATEAU B’NAI BRITH OFFICIAL DEDICATION: The official dedication of Chateau B’nai Brith in Côte Saint-Luc took place recently, three years delayed due to the pandemic. Suburban Editor Beryl Wajsman served as the master of ceremonies. The affordable housing apartment building was turbo-charged by a generous gift by Eric Bissell, his son Marc and the many donors they reached out to.
Have an item for SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.