American pop rock band X Ambassadors will headline the 45th annual Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF) Montreal Gala on Tuesday evening, June 7 at Jardin Royalmount in honour of Dr. Robin Billick.
Dr. Billick is the head of Dermatology at the Jewish General Hospital. He is an inspirationally dedicated medical professional whose team saves hundreds of lives each year through early cancer identification, treatment, and removal. As an Associate Professor at McGill University, Dr. Billick helped build the in-hospital Dermatology department which involves seeing patients, teaching residents, mentoring fellows and visiting supporting professors from around the world. As a long-time supporter of ICRF, he and his family are determined to find a cure.
See my video interview with ICRF Montreal CEO Stu Guttman and event Co-Chairs Peter Rosenthal and Samantha Singer-Guindi.
“Every year the ICRF gala provides us with an opportunity to honour those who are battling cancer both on the home front and in the medical field,” says Jordanna Feifer, ICRF’s Co-President. “We take the time to recognize the hard work of our clinicians, the leaders in our community, our loyal donors (new and old) and our dedicated team of volunteers. It is a night to celebrate our wins in our ongoing battle to find a cure for this dreadful disease.”
See this tribute video to Dr. Billick
The X Ambassadors are an award-winning American pop rock band from Ithaca, New York. Its members currently include lead vocalist Sam Harris, keyboardist Casey Harris, and drummer Adam Levin. Russ Flynn is a touring member that plays guitar and bass. Their most notable songs and multi-platinum hits include "Jungle", "Unsteady", and the Triple-platinum single "Renegades" have made them the Billboard stalwarts that they are today.
“Our annual Gala is a Montreal flagship event where both funds and our collective spirits are raised,” says Jeffrey Bernstein ICRF’s Co-President. “We celebrate the stories of survival and breakthroughs in research, which both motivate us and bring us closer to finding a cure. As an organization, we’re honoured have the X-Ambassadors perform for our supporters in this gorgeous outdoor setting and we’re thrilled to be back with our first in-person event since the pandemic.”
Now in its 45th consecutive year, the ICRF Montreal Gala has come to be known as an event that brings A-list talent together with inspirational leaders in community engagement, philanthropy, and healthcare.
“Our mission is to fund the best and brightest Israeli scientists in their ground-breaking cancer research,” says Guttman. “It is our sincere hope, with the support of the entire community, that one day we will end the suffering caused by Cancer.”
For over 50 years, ICRF has invested in the most promising Israeli scientists. These physicians are empowered with the resources necessary to advance ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. Israeli researchers are identified and funded by ICRF chapters from across the globe. They are selected regardless of any pre-existing organizational affiliation and are judged solely on the merit of their proposals.
To date, ICRF is North America’s largest non-profit dedicated to funding Israeli cancer research, having raised more than $86 million and has funded over 2,600 cancer research projects.
The Montreal chapter takes pride in the fact that it is the sole branch that boasts a volunteer Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) made up of the city’s top oncology experts and chaired by Dr. Walter Gottlieb. It is also the only branch that offers a fully funded local fellowship program to Israelis interested in conducting Cancer-research in Montreal.
Researchers who are selected into the fellowship program are provided with the opportunity to live, work and gain practical knowledge of everything that the Montreal medical system has to offer in a clinician-scientist experience. With strong and long-standing partnerships with the most distinguished cancer-focused research institutions in Montreal, ICRF collaborates openly with the sincere hope of realizing our shared goal of finding a cure for cancer.
The committee members are: Christina Arciero, Robert Bard, Noah Billick, Vivian Billick, Dale Boidman, Adam Bultz, Mark Capla, Lynne Cohen, Daniella Cohen, Kara Crudo – Dana Frank – Shari Gordon Black – Leanne Greenberg – Valerie Guindi, Bruce Isenberg, Amy Kronik, Philippe Mamane, Noah Neudorf, Bonnie Ostrov, Sam Pai, Shani Pinto Sebag, Brittney Rozenblat. Faye Rossdeutscher, Karen Shebeth, Jamie Silver, Robert Spector, Karen Zajdman and Jillian Zrihen.
Event Details
Event Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
VIP Pre-Show Cocktail: 6:00pm
Dinner: 7:15pm
Show: 8:30pm
Location: 8187 Chemin Royden, Mont-Royal, Quebec, H4P 2T2
Attire: Cocktail
Ticket price: $360
Tickets Available at: https://www.icrfmontreal.org/icrf-45th-annual-gala
Also includes: Open Premium Bar, Valet Parking & Exclusive “After Party”
For General Inquiries, Donations & Sponsorship Opportunities contact Stu Guttman at 1310 Greene Avenue Suite #710, Westmount, Quebec, H3Z 2B2, 514.481.2723x524 office, stuguttman@icrfmontreal.org
