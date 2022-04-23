How Saba Kept Singing will make its world premiere at this year’s Hot Docs festival. It revolves around 94 year old David Wisnia, who never told his wife, children or grandchildren in Levittown, Pennsylvania, the whole truth about how he survived Auschwitz-Birkenau. They knew that his singing voice had entertained the SS guards, that his musical gift had changed his fate, but no one knew what, or who, gave him the will to live: a love affair with another prisoner.
Accompanying David on a trip to Poland, commemorating the 70th anniversary of the camp's liberation, grandson Avi learns about Helen "Zippi" Spitzer. A talented artist whose scale model of the camp earned her privileges, Zippi was able to orchestrate their encounters and keep them safe. They promised to find each other if they survived, but the war intervened. Over 70 years later, they reunite, sharing unimaginable memories and even more startling secrets in this moving testament to the life-giving power of music.
The film is executive produced by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton and directed, written and produced by Sara Taksler
Hot Docs Festival is in-cinemas across Toronto and streaming nationwide April 28 to May 8 via https://hotdocs.ca/festivals/hot-docs-festival. The world premiere will be on Sun. May 1 (2:30 pm) followed by showings Fri. May 6 (11 am), Sun. May 8 (2 pm) at TIFF Bell Lightbox.
The film starts with David preparing for his return to Auschwitz-Birkenau for a 70th anniversary. Traveling with his grandson and musical partner, Avi, David reveals some unshared stories about his survival journey. Throughout his lifetime, he selectively shared details about his war experience, mentioning that his gifted singing voice provided him with unique privileges that aided in his survival.
In lieu of a filmmaker Q&A at the festival's premiere screening on May 1, the grandson of David Wisnia, Avi Wisnia (who also stars in the film), will be giving a special performance at the screening.
YA FEST: MTL YA FEST is scheduled to be held virtually on May 1, 2022. Registration is FREE and managed through Eventbrite. Established in 2018, this is Canada’s first young adult literature festival, and its mission is to connect young readers with authors and books. In past years we have attracted literally hundreds of young readers, as well as parents, educators and librarians who follow and participate in this festival with enthusiasm. This year, the MTL YA FEST organizing committee is working tirelessly to ensure that this fourth annual festival is more dynamic, engaging, and exciting than ever.
Organizers boast that their extraordinary roster this year is the largest yet, with over 45 artists, authors and performers signed up to take part. The full lineup is available at https://www.mtlyafest.com/lineup-2022. CBC Radio 1 host Sonali Karnick will be moderating the opening keynote by Gavriel Savit, and moderating the session featuring a live reading by Prajwala Dixit. MTL YA FEST 2022 will include panels featuring established and upcoming writers and illustrators, as well as live readings, writing workshops, musical guests and prizes. Teens will participate in moderating the panels and events, and we are leveraging the opportunities of the virtual world to engage book lovers and librarians from beyond the Montreal area as moderators.
Among the impressive list of authors are Nina Laurin and Monique Polak. Laurin studied Creative Writing at Concordia University in Montreal, where she currently lives. She speaks and reads in Russian, French, and English. She is the bestselling author of the adult suspense novels Girl Last Seen, What My Sister Knew, and The Starter Wife. The Last Beautiful Girl is her debut young adult novel. Polak is a three-time winner of the Quebec’s Writers Federation Prize for Children’s and Young Adult Literature (now called the Janet Savage Blachford Prize). She is the author of 31 books for young people. Her newest books are the middle-grade novel For the Record (Owlkids) and the non-fiction title Why Humans Work (Orca). Her first picture book will be released by Scholastic in fall 2022. This was her 35th year teaching at Marianopolis College. One of the courses she taught is called Writing for Children.
You can visit mtlyafest.com and follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MTLYAFest/), on Twitter and Instagram (@mtlyafest).
PROMONTREAL ENTREPRENEURS: Federation CJA has announced that ProMontreal Entrepreneurs (PME) has moved from Agence Ometz to Federation CJA.
“PME is a mentor-driven accelerator that helps young entrepreneurs build and strengthen their business roots in Montreal,” said Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA. “The highly-competitive program provides early-stage businesses with capital, access to veteran entrepreneurs, angel investors, Venture Capitalists and senior executives as well as perks and services.”
PME has been around for over 21 years and can boast having helped ignite 82 businesses that employ approximately 800 people and with a combined approximate revenue of upwards of 50 million dollars.
Katherine Korakakis is PME’s manager. She is joining the Federation CJA team, continuing in her role as PME transitions from Ometz to Federation CJA. During her tenure over the past 10 years at Ometz, she has coached and helped scale many start-ups that have become highly successful companies, including Revols, Cha’s organic, CoPower Green Bonds, CoolWay, Healthybud and Main and Local.
"With Federation CJA's additional resources and networks, I look forward to expanding the PME programme and serving even more people in the community," Korakakis stated. “Our priority is to grow the program to offer more help to new founders, solidify our relationships and protect and grow our investments.”
Korakakis plans to bring the PME program to the next level by providing new training opportunities that will further help aspiring entrepreneurs build and scale their start-ups. She said that helping people build their dreams by creating the future they have always envisioned is very satisfying.
“Raising awareness of the PME program and fund is our top priority,” Korakakis added. “When the business leaders of our community get involved, by mentoring and opening doors to aspiring entrepreneurs, it makes a huge difference not only to the businesses but also on the economic landscape of Montreal and beyond.”
To learn more about PME visit ProMontrealEntrepreneurs.org.
