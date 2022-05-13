Aiden Shlien and Kayla Salasidis, students at Herzliah High School in Snowdon, will be representing Quebec at the Pancanadian Science Fair taking place on Fri. May 20. They were among 36 young people selected at the Super Expo-sciences Hydro-Québec, Québec final, from the Quebec delegation.
Shlien’s project “A Miracle or a Mistake” aims to help in the fight against plastic pollution by transforming post-consumer and post-industrial plastic waste into practical construction materials. These materials, such as 2x4s, plywood, bricks, pavers and more, have the potential to be used in the construction industry in lieu of traditional materials, like wood. The implementation of inexpensive, robust and 100% recycled plastic-made construction materials would undoubtedly have widespread, global implications in the domains of climate change, ecological restoration and construction.
Salasidis’ project, “OR in Focus,” tackles the issue of surgical lighting. This is critical for patient safety and staff comfort. It should be designed to enable the medical team to focus exclusively on the surgical operation. The current manual focus designs are imprecise and time-consuming, leading to increased hospital costs and potential surgical errors compromising patient safety and surgeon eye fatigue. The goal of OR in Focus is to improve the efficiency, quality, and precision of overhead operating room (OR) lights. Salasidis created a prototype that on motion of the OR light to a new position, the device will automatically focus the light on the operative site.
“Students learn best by doing. This learning approach is most evident in our highly anticipated and extremely successful annual science fair. Students in all levels spend a year researching and exploring a myriad of topics in an effort to understand, analyze and question real-life scientific dilemmas,” says Head of School Michelle Toledano. Herzliah showcased over 100 innovative and forward-thinking projects at the school science fair which were judged by experts in various scientific fields of study. Ten projects went on to the Super Expo-Sciences Hydro-Quebec Québécoise (Provincial) 2022, which were all recognized with prestigious awards which included scholarships to McGill, Concordia and Laval University and cash prizes.
“Being able to partake in the Canadian National Science Fair has given me a huge opportunity to leave a positive impact on the world. As participants, our joint goal is to solve the problems of today using innovative science and to make the Earth a better place for all. So far, I've been able to see this manifest across the province, with projects tackling issues in every domain. This in itself is truly inspiring.” says Shlien.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.