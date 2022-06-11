Hebrew Academy is an Orthodox Kindergarten to Grade 11 Jewish day school on Kellert Avenue in Côte Saint-Luc committed to the overriding importance of Talmud Torah and religious practice; the value of secular studies; the cultivation of a sense of both belonging to, and responsibility for, the Jewish people; and the central religious significance of both the land of Israel and the State of Israel in the life of the Jewish community.
“More than a school, we are a community, we are a family; we are a home away from home for all those who walk through our doors,” says Head of School Laura Segall. “Whether you are a current family, an alumni family, or a future family considering our school for the first time: Welcome to the Hebrew Academy of Montreal!”
Having served as Hebrew Academy’s Executive Director for the last 35years, Linda Lehrer can personally attest to how far the school has come in the past three decades alone
Three students recently recorded impressive accomplishments. Meet them in this video interview I recorded and learn more below.
- Liela Silbiger (Grade 10) represented Canada at the the International Diaspora Bible Competition, which takes place annually in Israel on Yom HaAtzmaut where she tied for first place, making her “Kalat Chidon Hatanach”
- Livia Mamane (Grade 9) placed first in the Grades 9 to 11 division of the National Chidon HaTanach (Bible Contest) and will represent Canada at the International Chidon HaTanach in Israel in 2023.
- Jacob Diner won the Israel Pursuit Canada Regional trivia competition. Jacob won a spot in the final Global Israel Pursuit Game on May 17, where he was a finalist. Israel Pursuit is run by Unpacked for Education with thousands of high school participants from around the world competing.
Meanwhile, Ella Cohen, Noemie Elkaim, Ilana Ifergan, Emma Israel and Shira Toledano won Best Factum and Odaya Azoulay, Alicia Kissel, Aviya Sheier and Liela Silbiger won Second Best Factum in this year’s Ruth and Alex Dworkin Moot Beit Din, which was held in the Montreal Court of Appeals in Old Montreal. Competing against six other teams from the Jewish Day School system, each team represented either the plaintiffs or the defendants in a contemporary legal case using only Talmudic law.
NEW MUSEUM HOME: The Museum of Jewish Montreal (MJM) has announced that it has a new home at 5220 St-Laurent Boulevard. The 10,000 square-foot building, located in the heart of the Mile End, establishes a new public arts and cultural space in the neighbourhood by delivering innovative programming focused on the past, present, and future of Jewish Montreal. MJM’s future home will offer manifold opportunities for visitors to feel connected to and be inspired by Montreal’s Jewish art, culture and heritage in exciting and forward-thinking ways.
Constructed in 1914, MJM’s new address briefly housed a garment factory, synagogue, and Jewish day school throughout the 1920s, and MJM is overjoyed to be reconnecting to the building’s Jewish roots. From 1984 to 1996, the location housed Lux, a 24-hour restaurant, bar and magazine store, making it one of the city’s premier hangouts of the time. Having not been publicly accessible in over 25 years, MJM is thrilled to breathe new life into a space that carries a long legacy of creativity and gathering.
Since its founding in 2010, MJM has centered its mission upon providing a space for visitors and young people in particular to explore Montreal’s Jewish identity through a range of cultural experiences. MJM’s new location will see the Museum expand its programming in contemporary art exhibitions, cultural events, historical walking tours and food tours, community gatherings, and more. As Zev Moses, Executive Director of the Museum of Jewish Montreal stated: “After two years of building community online, it’s time to give a physical home to the growing numbers of people looking for new cultural and creative connections to Jewish life in Montreal.”
The Museum’s strength lies within its vision for a stronger Jewish arts and cultural ecosystem in Montreal. Alyssa Stokvis-Hauer, Artistic Director of the Museum of Jewish Montreal, said: "We want to give young adults a place to be creative, curious, and connected with Jewish identity on their own terms."
When MJM was operating online, the Museum formed a strong hub of young community members. This energy has been building and is ready to take off in the new space. Now more than ever, these relationships are motivating MJM to deliver innovative, experimental, and adaptable programming in its future home that will make everyone feel connected to and inspired by Jewish identity and heritage.
Zev Moses, Executive Director of the Museum of Jewish Montreal, stated: “People have been waiting for new spaces to gather, and we want to bring our home to life as soon as possible.” Therefore, from July 2022, MJM will begin to activate its new space with arts and cultural programming. In October, MJM will open its first art exhibition in its new home, which will coincide with a public mural project and related programming. Construction will begin in early 2023 in order to make the upper floors accessible. During this phase, the team will be developing expanded programmatic infrastructure to fill its new home. The new MJM will host its official grand opening later in 2023. Until that time, the Museum’s new home will only be open for special events and exhibitions.
In the meantime, MJM invites everyone to stay tuned to its social media where the space’s first events will be announced, and where more updates about its new home will be shared over the coming months.
As the Museum gradually takes form in its new home over the next year, it is raising money to support its programming over the long-term. “We are blessed to have this incredible space where we can bring people together to experiment with Jewish arts and culture in new and exciting ways. Now we need more supporters to help us fill the space with ground-breaking events, exhibitions, workshops, and gatherings that will allow Montreal’s Jewish arts and culture ecosystem to evolve,” said Moses.
Elana Ludman, President of the Board of Directors of the Museum, stated: “We’ve always been a welcoming and inclusive art, culture, and heritage organization, and this new space allows us to achieve that vision and unlock all the potential possibilities that lie in front of us. We have all worked hard to make this day a reality and we’re excited to further develop and grow as an arts and cultural space in Montreal. This home allows us to realize that dream.”
BINGO BRUNCH: B'nai Brith in Montreal is hosting a Bingo Brunch as part of its Senior Program Series on June 21, from 1pm to 3pm. Enjoy brunch and entertainment along with a game of Bingo! This event will provide free refreshments and first round of bingo. To register, contact Laura at (514) 733 5377 x 127 or laural@bnaibrith.ca
