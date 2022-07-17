Friendship Circle recently hosted their third annual “Future ready” event. The evening included networking over cocktails and a job fair featuring local businesses who want to diversify their workforce.
Friendship Circle believes that the future is bright for young people with and without disabilities. That is why they partnered with RBC Royal Bank of Canada, The Government of Quebec and Ometz to make this initiative a reality.
Local businesses met with young adults with varying degrees of abilities who all have one thing in common, they are motivated and excited to enter the workforce. The empowering evening ended off with inspirational discussions with local industry leaders leaving attendees with powerful takeaways and connections.
The evening also featured an awards ceremony for the Friendship Circle Vocational Training Program which is designed to help the student acquire the necessary skills to be able to integrate and participate in society to their fullest potential and learn to be self- reliant. Whilst browsing the Job Fair, participants felt empowered to see how much they had developed and grown this past year. They were able to discuss finding employment and how best to utilize their newly developed work and social skills.
One of the vocational programs is the Soul Studio. It is designed for adults who experience difficulties of a psychological, intellectual, social or physical nature. Soul Studio gives them the opportunity to express themselves through the creative exploration of the arts. Students are supported in a variety of art media including painting, drawing, photography and digital arts. Many students are looking to develop a career as contemporary artists, so their work was showcased at the event. The art show was a sellout. One piece will be showcased in a Mile End store.
Friendship Circle extended thanks to a number of businesses for helping to promote inclusion in the workplace; De LaMie Bakery, District Bagel, My Drap, Pellat Cornucopia, Salon Tessima and Zaidie’s Smoked Salmon. Organizers say it was very heartwarming to hear the feedback from the employers after the job fair. All were in agreement that neuro-divergent people deserve the same opportunities as everyone else and they are excited to be involved in a program that will realize each individual’s full potential.
For more information on the Vocational Training program check Adult Education on the website www.friendshipcircle.ca.
THE ART OF CARING: Earlier in the 2021-22 academic year, students and parents from Akiva School in Westmount participated in their annual Art Fair. Here they came together for an online evening of fun, creativity and kindness, painting beautiful artwork tiles to decorate the ceilings of multiple rooms in the pediatric ward of the Cité de la Santé Hospital in Laval.
In June, the finished tiles were delivered, and installation began at the hospital. Children getting long treatments at the hospital will no longer have to stare at blank, empty ceilings. Instead, they will feel the warmth and caring of the Akiva community while looking at the cheerful, fun artwork that was so lovingly prepared for them. What an amazing example of a meaningful and fun educational experience that is so much a part of the Akiva philosophy.
CHABAD LIFELINE: As part of its continuing dedication to helping families heal as a whole, Chabad Lifeline’s Youth Department is offering a new series of free online parenting group workshops. The aim of the program is to create a space for parents with children between 13 and 17 years old to receive psycho-education and support, thereby strengthening family relationships through parental support and understanding. The four individual workshops will focus on “Teens and Their Nervous System” (held already on July 6), “Communication and Boundaries” (July 15), “Teens and Technology” (July 20) and “Participants’ Choice” (July 27), which will allow parents to decide on the topic. The workshops will have both an informational component and an interactive component, where parents will have the opportunity to speak with one another about their experiences.
The program is facilitated by Lifeline Youth Coordinator Bill Yong (MA, CCC) and Parent Coach Linda Aber (CCFE). Registration is required and spots are limited. For more information, or to request the registration link, you can send an e-mail to bill@chabadlifeline.com. To receive updates on future workshops offered by Lifeline, you can subscribe to its monthly newsletter at chabadlifeline.com.
If you have item for the SJN email mcohen@cotesaintluc.org
