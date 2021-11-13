Côte Saint-Luc resident Freda Lewkowicz will hold a virtual launch for I Am Hava: A Song’s Story of Love, Hope & Joy on Nov. 21 (2 pm) via the Jewish Public Library. The book recounts the history of this Jewish anthem, beginning with its roots. Intergalactic Afikoman is the publisher.
“I hope I have brought the song’s history to life,” says Lewkowicz. “It is the sound track to Jewish lives and celebrations. It’s been recorded hundreds of times and also made its joyful way to sports and the Olympics. Although Hava Nagila is as Jewish as chicken soup, its melody floats across borders, religions and cultures. Today it embraces everyone.”
The launch will coincide with Chanukah and Jewish Book Month. Renowned Indian-Jewish artist Siona Benjamin is the book’s illustrator.
While the character Hava’s journey began in the Ukraine, she soon settled in Israel. She was first sung with lyrics in 1918 at a concert in Jerusalem celebrating the defeat of the Turks by the British. Later she journeyed to North America where she helped the Jewish community forget their troubles, easing the pain and grief of World War II. As an antidote to sorrow, she helped tune out the terror of events they could not control.
Today, as in Sadagora and the Holy Land, Hava Nagila celebrates life: at the Olympics, in sports arenas, in movies, at weddings and bar mitzvahs. Hava Nagila, meaning “come and rejoice,” lifts everybody up and dazzles the world.
In a review on Kirkus, the origin of the beloved song “Hava Nagila” is described as “fascinating and somewhat mysterious.” The song tells its own tale in the persona of Hava, a magical, blue-skinned woman wearing a blue-and-white robe that represents the colors of Israel and Judaism. She floats above the events as a gentle, benevolent spirit spreading hope and joy as a blessing, her mitzvah, for the Jewish people. The essential Jewishness of the song and its amazing longevity and universal appeal across nations and cultures resonate throughout the tale.
Lewkowicz was born and raised in Montreal. For 39 years, she taught English at Rosemere High School. She was awarded multiple prizes for her work as a teacher, including the Quebec government Anne Greenup Award for her anti-racism work. While teaching, she also worked as a freelance journalist and is the author of two other books: School Selfies - Teachers, Parents, Students and Bandwagons; and Oliver Soliver.
Siona Benjamin, meanwhile, combines the imagery of her past as a Bene Israel Jew in India with the role she plays in America today, making a mosaic inspired by both Indian miniature paintings and transcultural mythology. She is a two-time Fulbright fellowship winner and has two MFA degrees in painting and theater set design. Her work has been featured in publications including The New York Times, The Chicago Tribune, The Financial Times, The Boston Globe, The Times of India, ArtNews and The Jerusalem Post. Today Siona lives in New Jersey, and her work has been exhibited in galleries and museums in India, the US and Israel.
Watch this fabulous video as Benjamin describes in detail her illustration of the book and her backstory.
There is no cost to attend the virtual launch. Just register here.
The book is available for purchase at Babar on the West Island, Bonders in Montreal West , Chapters and on Amazon.
OMETZ FAMILY LECTURE SERIES: In response to skyrocketing mental health needs among young people in our community since the start of the pandemic, Dr. Eli Lebowitz—a childhood and adolescent anxiety expert and renowned Yale School of Medicine Professor and Researcher—was chosen as this year’s guest of honour for the Betty and Bernard S. Shapiro Family Lecture Series. Dr. Lebowitz delivered a riveting presentation via Zoom to over 700 attendees on Mon. Nov. 1, called “You Hold the Key: A Parent-Centered Approach to Managing Your Child’s Anxiety.” He also led an exclusive, in-person Supportive Parenting for Anxious Childhood Emotions (SPACE) training for clinicians at Ometz and the Jewish General Hospital on Nov. 1 and 2.
For over 20 years, Ometz, a long-standing committed community leader in the field of services to families and children, has partnered with the visionary and generous Betty and Bernard S. Shapiro Family Endowment with the goal of enhancing community education and the parenting of school-aged children and youth by bringing to Montreal internationally-renowned experts on top-trending topics of interest.
The timely lecture and training were also made possible thanks to partners at the English Parents' Committee Association (EPCA), and the support of Shaare Zion Beth-El Congregation and Federation CJA.
To set up a free parent consultation and appointments for more specialized services, including Supportive Parenting for Anxious Childhood Emotions (SPACE) training, please contact clinique entourfamille.
To join a parenting group (online or face-to-face)—giving you the opportunity to talk about and share your parenting successes and challenges with a professional facilitator and your peers—please contact Ometz’s Dr. Amy Shapiro at amy.shapiro@ometz.ca.
GLASER THE HERO: Yes, 100-year-old war veteran Willie Glaser has been a hero and an inspiration to Hebrew Foundation School students and staff in Dollard des Ormeaux for some time. He visits the school annually and teaches students about his life as a soldier and the true meaning of bravery. As such, there is now a dedicated section of the school dubbed The Willie Glaser Wall of Honour. Willie attended the event in person last week, a live ribbon cutting ceremony. A section of the school will have an array of plaques with QR codes which link to various videos of Willie describing his life as a soldier during the war. Last year, the school celebrated his 100th birthday live via Zoom, with press in attendance. This year Willie was on hand in person.
Have an item for the SJN? Email mcohen@thesuburban.com
