While in Ottawa recently, I dropped by the office of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) to meet with Vice President, External Affairs and General Counsel Richard Marceau. It was a nostalgic talk, for I spent 10 years as head of communications for the Canadian Jewish Congress, the predecessor organization to CIJA. Visits for me to the nation’s capital to meet with federal Parliamentarians and their staff was something I have fantastic memories of.
Marceau is a lawyer by profession, a graduate of Laval University Law School, the University of Western Ontario Law School and France's École Nationale d'Administration. He sat in the House of Commons for the Bloc Québecois from 1997 to 2006 and today is an active member of the Canadian Jewish community. A number of years after marrying his first wife Lori, he converted to Judaism. It was his first visit to Israel as a Parliamentarian that propelled him to do so. The couple had twin boys, now 25. Lori sadly passed away from cancer in 2014. Marceau married again to Jennifer Finestone, the granddaughter of the late Mount Royal Liberal MP Sheila Finestone. After stepping down as an MP, he went to work for the Canada-Israel Committee, which was later merged with CJC to form CIJA in 2011. He has long renounced any partisanship. “I am an advocate for the Jewish community and I work with every political party,” he told me only days before he flew to Israel with a number of MPs on a diplomatic mission.
CIJA, of course, is well represented in Montreal. Marceau returns to Montreal often to meet with Members of the National Assembly. I have been pleased to play a role in having their representatives speak to schools about the evils of antisemitism. For more information log on to www.cija.ca.
FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE: The National Friendship Revolution Retreat was a weekend to remember, held in the beautiful Laurentian Mountains of Quebec. The event was organized by Friendship Circle Montreal and hosted world-renowned speaker Rabbi YY Jacobson, as well as other distinguished guests including Ysabella Hazan, Lee Haberkorn, Steven Abadi, and DJ Adam Greenberg.
The weekend brought together students from all over Canada, including Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. The theme of the weekend was leadership and inclusion, and participants had the opportunity to learn from some of the top leaders and educators in the field.
Rabbi YY Jacobson, a celebrated speaker and teacher, gave several keynotes throughout the weekend. His talks focused on Love Relationships, Leadership & communication addiction and trauma. He also touched on the qualities of great leaders and how we can develop these skills within ourselves.
Ysabella Hazan, a prominent social entrepreneur and founder of the non-profit organization Decolonized Judean "To Be You," spoke about her experiences working with marginalized communities and the importance of empathy and understanding in creating more inclusive environments.
Haberkorn, an entrepreneur and Montreal Media icon on Virgin Radio, led a workshop on Creative Leadership and teamwork.
In addition to the intellectual, the weekend also included lots of fun activities such as skiing, ice skating, and other outdoor activities. There was also a dance party and music performance by Steven Abadi and DJ Adam Greenberg. These activities provided a great opportunity for participants to bond and create lasting friendships.
The event was organized by Refael & Chana Paris of Friendship Circle Montreal, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the event was a success. Paris and his team created a warm and welcoming environment that fostered learning, growth, and community.
Overall, the Canadian National Leadership and Inclusion Retreat was a truly inspiring event that brought together students from across Canada to learn, grow, and connect. The weekend was a testament to the power of community and the importance of leadership and inclusion in building a brighter future.
"This project was been made possible in part by the government of Canada, and we are grateful for their support," said Refael Paris. "We would also like to extend our thanks to Pajar Canada for providing us with awesome swag, Waff world gifts for the notepads, and Fleuriste Main Florist for the beautiful flower arrangements that added a special touch to the weekend. Thank you to everyone who made this event possible and to all the participants who made it a memorable experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.