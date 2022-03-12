Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) has announced its second annual Fashion Blooms: a national hybrid fundraising event highlighting innovation, sustainability, and the future of Israeli fashion. Proceeds will support student scholarships and state-of-the-art design materials at CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design in Haifa, Israel, to enhance the future of the Israeli fashion industry.
The event will feature an exclusive interview between host Jeanne Beker and Sharon Tal, the head of design at luxury fashion house Maskit. The event is also the Canadian debut of two trailblazing female fashion designers based out of Tel Aviv: Maya Reik Belfer, Founder and Designer of Marei1998; and Danit Peleg, Founder and Creative Director of Danit Peleg.
Fashion Blooms is on Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m. ET and includes exclusive in-person viewing parties, an online auction, featuring fashion accessories and luxury brands, and an online vendor marketplace, for a virtual shopping experience.
One of Sharon Tal’s latest designs, a peacock-embroidered caftan, was created in close collaboration with Sarah Jessica Parker and featured in the first episode of And Just Like That, the HBO revival of Sex and the City. Sharon Tal continues to honour and innovate, revitalizing a brand while earning plaudits for Maskit’s striking designs.
“As the former head of embroidery at Alexander McQueen and intern under Alber Elbaz at Lanvin, Sharon’s appreciation for tradition is matched only by her diligence and willingness to reinvent,” says Beker. “She has what it takes to build upon the Maskit dynasty while also creating a legacy of her own.”
Restrictions permitting, CHW centres across the country will host VIP invitation only in-person viewing parties for the event. The virtual event will include an exclusive online auction, featuring fashion accessories and luxury brands, and an online vendor marketplace for a virtual shopping experience.
To register, participants can visit www.chw.ca/fashion-blooms. Tickets start at $40. FASHION BLOOMS proceeds support the CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design in Haifa, Israel, supporting student scholarships and ultramodern equipment to enhance the future of the Israeli fashion industry. The CHW Neri Bloomfield Academy of Design, named after the late Montreal philanthropist, awards academic degrees in a wide variety of creative fields, including graphic design, architecture, and fashion. This institution is building academic excellence and becoming a major influencer and innovator in the world of design. A highly respected design school of higher learning, it nurtures individual creativity among its pluralistic student body while instilling a sense of community and coexistence.
CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Over the last century, CHW has been involved in all aspects of Israeli life, passionately supporting women, children, and families in Israel and here in Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.
POP CAN TABS FOR WHEELCHAIRS: Yair Meyers’ late father in law was in a wheelchair in his later years and it was mentioned to his kids tat if you collect pop can tabs you can donate them to purchase a wheelchair. They decided to do just that and started collecting them among family members and made a pile by the Shabbat candlesticks. Meyers, being from the United States, was not aware that Mount Sinai Hospital in Côte Saint-Luc has collected them in the past. So, he got in touch with the Auxiliary and and told them about his vision and goal. They advised him that they were not physically collecting them anymore due to lack of volunteers and most recently COVID-19. Yair asked them if his family could take it over and collect, sort and recycle on their behalf and all donations will be made to them. They agreed.
“With the help of a friend we created a flyer and a label that I print and put on cans that you can have at your home or in your classroom and collect them there,” says Meyers. “Once you have a good number, I will arrange to have them picked up.”
Meyers has already signed up the elementary school at Hebrew Academy where his sons Jacob, 8, and Ami, 6, are students. “I would like to get this in as many schools and households in our community,” he says. “I am not promoting soda drinking, but there are healthy alternatives in a can.”
E-mail yairmeyers@gmail.com for more details.
SUPPORT FOR UKRAINE: Federation CJA has launched an urgent appeal in conjunction with Jewish Federations of North America and its global network. The goal is to amass twenty million dollars.
“We are an integral part of a worldwide campaign to provide humanitarian assistance to alleviate suffering and safeguard Ukraine’s Jewish community, as well as Jews in neighbouring countries,” said Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA. “We are proud that over one thousand community members have already stepped up and donated close to five hundred thousand dollars in support of these efforts. But, so much more is needed on an urgent basis.”
As the crisis in Ukraine escalates, thousands have come under fire in areas across the country. Hundreds of thousands more have fled the fighting. These people, and thousands more, require our immediate assistance.
Emergency funding will focus on:
• Helping people make Aliyah (immigration) to Israel
• Securing the local community and its institutions
• Maintaining critical welfare services
• Assisting internally displaced people in multiple locations
• Securing temporary housing for people in transit
• Purchasing satellite phones to maintain communications across the region
• Securing five Jewish schools and training staff to manage crisis needs
Work is well underway to support those affected in Montreal as well as others who will soon arrive in our city. Social service partners Agence Ometz and Cummings Centre are:
• Keeping current clients with family in Ukraine informed, connected, and supported by providing psychosocial support and trauma-sensitive services in Ukrainian and Russian languages.
• Coordinating with our local and national partner agencies across Canada to ensure preparedness.
• Gathering resources for newcomers: families who are ready to provide emergency shelter, employment offers, basic needs, and psychosocial support.
• Organizing post-arrival settlement and integration service responses.
The advocacy arm, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), is working with various government agencies to ensure that Jewish refugees who wish to come to Montreal can do so. Thousands of Jews living in Ukraine are trapped in conflict zones. Thousands more are on the move—many will be relocated to Israel and elsewhere. An unknown number will seek shelter here in Montreal and across Canada. Federation CJA is committed to supporting our partner agencies on the ground, in Israel, and here at home to ensure the well-being of these Jewish refugees.
“The immediate support from the public is critical in helping to secure families who are trapped in Ukraine and those who are on the run. The needs are urgent. By donating to the Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund, you will be helping during this incredibly difficult time,” Szlak said. “We hope for an immediate cessation to this horrific tragedy and pray for peace for the Ukrainian people.”
