Jewish National Fund Canada will present an exclusive conversation with Dr. Robert Satloff on Mon. Nov. 15 (7:30 pm) entitled “My Search for Arabs Who Saved Jews During the Holocaust.” This virtual event is being organized in collaboration with the Communauté Sépharade Unifée du Québec; Dar Al Maghrib ( Moroccan Community Center in Montreal - Centre Culturel Marocain Montréal), the Canadian Sephardi Federation, the Montreal Holocaust Museum and The Montreal Sefarad Festival - Festival Sépharade de Montréal.
Dr. Satloff is the executive director of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and best-selling author of: Among The Righteous: Lost Stories From The Holocaust’s Long Reach Into Arab Lands. The presentation will be in English, with simultaneous translation in French.
An expert on Arab and Islamic politics as well as U.S. Middle East policy, Dr. Satloff has written and spoken widely on the Arab-Israeli peace process, the challenge of Political Islam, and the need to revamp U.S. public diplomacy in the Middle East.
Soon after the September 11 attacks, Dr. Satloff and his family moved to Rabat, capital of Morocco, and for more than two years, he travelled throughout the Middle East and Europe and wrote extensively on ways to inject urgency and ideas into the ideological campaign against radical Islamism. That is the topic of his collection of essays, The Battle of Ideas in the War on Terror: Essays on U.S. Public Diplomacy in the Middle East (The Washington Institute, 2004).
During his time abroad, Dr. Satloff's personal research focused on unearthing stories of Arab "heroes" and "villains" of the Holocaust, drawing on archives, interviews, and site visits in eleven countries on four continents. His discoveries, which helped convince the German government to award compensation to Jewish survivors of labor camps in North Africa, are the subject of his bestselling book, Among the Righteous: Lost Stories of the Holocaust's Long Reach into Arab Lands (Public Affairs, 2006). In 2010, PBS aired a one-hour documentary, hosted by Dr. Satloff and produced with MacNeil-Lehrer Productions, based on Among the Righteous.
The author or editor of nine books and monographs, Dr. Satloff's views on Middle East issues appear frequently in major newspapers such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times. A frequent commentator on major television network news programs, talk shows, and National Public Radio, he has testified on numerous occasions to Senate and House committees concerned with U.S. Middle East policy.
In addition, Dr. Satloff is the creator and host of Dakhil Washington ("Inside Washington"), a news and interview program that has appeared weekly since 2005 on al-Hurra, the U.S. government-supported Arabic satellite television channel that beams throughout the Middle East. In that capacity, he is the only non-Arab to host a program on an Arab satellite channel.
Dr. Satloff was married to Côte Saint-Luc native and a former Wagar classmate of mine, Jennie Litvack. They met as students at Duke University. Sadly she passed away in June 2019 after a heroic battle with a rare, aggressive cancer. She was 55.
Jennie received her undergraduate degree at Duke University and then earned her master’s and doctoral degrees from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University. At Duke, she met with Dr. Satloff. An economist by training, she traveled the globe for two decades for the World Bank, helping to fight poverty and improve living standards as lead economist of human development for Latin America, lead economist for Morocco, and country economist for Vietnam, among other positions. The couple has three children.
EXCITING NEWS AT BEN GURION U: The Azrieli Foundation recently announced a donation in the amount of $15.6 million Canadian to the National Autism Research Centre of Israel (NARCI), a unique collaboration between scientists from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and clinicians from Soroka University Medical Center (SUMC), both in the desert city of Beer-Sheva, Israel. The centre, originally established by the Ministry of Science and Technology, is dedicated to translational research that will revolutionize diagnosis techniques and interventions for autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. In honour of this generous and transformational donation, the centre has proudly been renamed The Azrieli National Centre for Autism and Neurodevelopment Research.
Ben-Gurion University President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz stated: "The Azrieli National Centre for Autism and Neurodevelopment Research is a quintessential BGU project. Innovative, cutting-edge and super-disciplinary, designed to make world-class discoveries while providing critical support and hope to families. The Azrieli Foundation has been our partner for a number of years and on a number of innovative initiatives. We are grateful that they recognize our unique vision."
Naomi Azrieli, Chair and CEO of the Azrieli Foundation, explains why the Foundation invested in the centre. "Neurodevelopmental research and supporting people with neurodevelopmental disabilities is one of our core priorities," she says. "We help people maximize their potential by connecting them to resources, expertise and education, and the Azrieli National Centre for Autism and Neurodevelopment Research will do exactly that – by building and nurturing networks which enable research and innovative technology."
Danna Azrieli, Chair of The Azrieli Group and the Azrieli Foundation Israel added:" We are delighted to join forces with Ben-Gurion University, a top-rated global institution, which has developed groundbreaking research studies and innovative technology. Ben-Gurion University and the City of Beer-Sheva are especially close to our heart, as it is our goal to further help develop the Negev and create more opportunities in the area. It is our biggest wish to see the Negev flourish by developing its educational systems, academic facilities and its health services, all in the hope of creating an inclusive and equal society in Israel."
Prof. Ilan Dinstein, Director of The Azrieli National Centre for Autism and Neurodevelopment Research and a member of both the Departments of Psychology and Cognitive & Brain Sciences, explains how the donation from the Azrieli Foundation will help to advance the invaluable work currently performed at the centre. "Our research has demonstrated that autism is actually a family of multiple disorders, with a variety of symptoms that are caused by different reasons," she said. "The big challenge is to determine how many types of autism there are, how to best identify them early, and most importantly, what interventions work best for each type. To determine this, scientists have to partner with clinicians and study large numbers of children with autism over extended periods of time."
The six-year plan will vastly expand the centre and its reach.
A dedicated facility inside SUMC will be constructed that will double the space for working with ASD children and performing cutting-edge research. It will house state-of-the-art genetics/bioinformatics, biomarker-detection, and neuroimaging labs, which will process collected samples/data and provide services to autism researchers throughout the country.
Dr. Gal Meiri, Director of The Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Department at SUMC and Medical Director of the centre, described the great excitement regarding the development of the centre. "We truly believe that combining clinical and scientific excellence will lead to critical breakthroughs in the way we currently diagnose and treat children with autism," he said.
Existing data collection will be expanded to many autism clinics throughout Israel, where multiple types of clinical and behavioral data, biological samples (e.g., DNA and blood samples), and neuroimaging data will be collected. This data collection will enable the rapid expansion of the National Autism Database, which will triple in size within five years. New faculty members, post-docs, and graduate students, as well as scientific, clinical, technical, and administrative support staff will be recruited to manage this extensive data collection and sharing effort.
"We are extremely fortunate and grateful to be on the receiving end of such a generous donation from a world-renowned organization like The Azrieli Foundation," says Mark Mendelson, CEO of Canadian Associates of Ben-Gurion University. "This donation will enable world class researchers at BGU to further explore the intricacies of autism, allowing them to create and innovate new interventions, medications and solutions for people living with this disorder."
