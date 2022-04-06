Members and visitors to the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA on Westbury Avenue are celebrating the arrival of District Bagel. Back in 2017, I wrote about plans for a new kosher café/bistro on Westbury Avenue as part of a $10 million phased plan. Interim CEO Jeff Bicher says that the COVID-19 delayed plans, but he is very pleased with the result.
For years District Bagel has gained notice on Lucerne Avenue in Town of Mount Royal as the go-to location for hungry local professionals and businesses for bagels, breakfast, lunch, catering, sweets, potato knishes, salads, sandwiches, soups, coffee and drinks. They also have a location on Park Avenue. General Manager Samuel Itzkovitz says he is working on adding some more healthy menu options for the Y.
Saul Emmanuel, Executive Director of Canada’s Kosher Certifier, stated: "Montreal’s kosher community is happy to welcome back MK certified kosher eating at the Y. District Bagel brings its beloved and familiar menu to its third location on the island. We wish the Y and District Bagel much success.”
Keren Besner, Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy at the Y, said she is elated with the new restaurant’s early success. “I notice that it is busy all of the time,” she said.
At the Y, District Bagel is open from 7 am to 7 pm Monday to Thursdays; 7 am to 2:30 pm, Fridays; and 7 am to 5 pm, Sundays. Go to https://www.ymywha.com to read more about the totally rejuvenated Y.
MAKING PASSOVER SHOPPING EASIER: MK, Montreal's Kosher certifier, has launched an interactive web site (www.passoverinfo.com) of Passover products along with its annual bilingual pocket size Passover guide. Together they are the references for Jews during the holiday period. “As we emerge from the pandemic, Jews in every part of the world are looking forward to be being with family and friends to celebrate the liberation of the Jewish people,” said Rabbi Emanuel.
AKIVA TAKES THE STAGE: The team from Akiva School in Westmount took the stage recently for three shows at the Segal Centre of Performing Arts. This project, entitled "Monster Mash," was written, directed, and produced by Akiva parent volunteers and featured amazing performances by two full casts made up of both students and parents, sharing a unique creative arts experience together. The play focused on messages of kindness, friendship, and inclusivity and, in the spirit of Akiva School, allowed students from Grades 3 to 6 the opportunity to shine onstage in a hands-on educational project beyond the traditional classroom.
OMETZ ASSISTING NEURODIVERGENT YOUNG ADULTS: Last month, L’Annexe—the Ometz centre for young adults—launched accès:succès, an ambitious program designed to help neurodivergent young adults learn employment and social skills, as they work towards financial and professional independence. The goal of the program is to help young people (16 to 35) expand their networks, build their confidence, and explore ways to turn their passions into potential jobs. The eight-week course includes a mix of hands-on activities, role playing, workshops and guest speakers to explore topics like job interviews, workplace etiquette and budgeting. At the end, participants have the opportunity for a paid internship tailored to their interests and abilities. The program is free and open to the community, and a second group is already being organized for this summer! The accès:succès program was made possible thanks to generous support from the Small Family Fund, Ometz, Federation CJA, the Jewish Community Foundation, the Azrieli Foundation and Centraide. To learn more about accès:succès, including how to register for the upcoming summer 2022 group, email program coordinator, Ashley.Tevan.Long@ometz.ca. And yes, if you want to know if Ashley is related to the late sports talk show legend Ted Tevan, he was her grandfather.
RABBI FISHMAN LEAVING: Rabbi Mark Fishman has announced that he will be leaving his post this summer as spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Tikvah in Dollard des Ormeaux. He and his family will be moving back to Israel. “This summer will mark exactly 12 years since I arrived in Montreal,” he says. “Over the past while, as our children have grown, their continued wellbeing has taken on a greater focus. We have contemplated extensively where we would like to be, and in what environment we would like to raise our children. Our answer to these questions led us to make the difficult decision to bring our time with Beth Tikvah to a close.”
