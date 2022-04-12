The fourth annual Community Mental Health Awareness Shabbat, spearheaded by Congregation Tifereth Beth David Jerusalem Congregation in Côte Saint-Luc, will take place May 5 to 8. It will once again be fully virtual, with a Mental Health Symposium on Thursday evening, a Friday workshop for high school students and a Sunday morning Mental Health workshop. This has spread to cities across North America.
This program coincides with Canadian Mental Health Week. Dr. Rachel Goodman and Yair Meyers are the program co-chairs. “Our goal is for as many synagogues as possible across the entire Jewish community here, across Canada and the United States, to dedicate that Shabbat as part of the Community-Wide Mental Health Awareness Shabbat,” said Dr. Goodman, a psychologist in private practice.
On Thursday evening, May 5 (7:30 pm to 9 pm) there will be a Community-wide Mental Health Symposium under the theme of Depression Through The Lifespan. It will feature a panel of speakers, including Dr. Goodman, Rabbi Yechezkel Freundlich from TBDJ, Ometz Chief Clinical Officer Barbara Victor and Diana Verrall, who will share her experience with depression as a representative of AMI Quebec. Dr. Howard Margolese, an Associate Professor in the Department of Psychiatry of McGill University and current program director of the McGill Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology Residency Program, will deliver the keynote address.
You can see my video interview with Dr. Goodman and Dr. Margolese below.
On Friday, May 6 (10 am) Dr. Rona Novick will address high school students in a teen mental health workshop. The theme for this talk will be Managing Mood Through Thought and Action. Dr. Novick is a licensed clinical psychologist and the Dean of the Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration of Yeshiva University. She is internationally recognized for her expertise in human growth and development, social-emotional learning, spirituality, positive psychology, trauma, cognitive behavioral interventions, diverse learners, and family dynamics.
Finally, on Sunday, May 8 (10 am). tech journalist Hillel Fuld, named Israel’s top marketer, will discuss How Technology Can Bring Mental Health to the Forefront followed by Dr. Norman Blumenthal on the topic of Is it all bad: The Upside of Depression. Dr. Blumenthal is a licensed clinical psychologist. He serves as the Zachter Family Director of Trauma and Crisis Intervention for the OHEL Miriam Center and Adjunct Professor at the Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary and Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, both of Yeshiva University.
A full list of participating synagogues and organizations will be displayed on the TBDJ website (www.tdbj.org). The program is being organized in conjunction with the Orthodox Union's Mental Health Awareness Month.
Registration for these events (high school is limited to students) is free and you must log on to www.mentalhealth.tbdj.org. For more details you can email tbdjmentalhealth@gmail.com.
