Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) Montreal Centre is collaborating with CHW Centres across the country on the launch of A WORK OF HEART: Virtual Art Tour & Auction, with proceeds supporting the Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Unit (PCCCU) at Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem.
A WORK OF heart launches on Tues. Feb. 22 (7:30 p.m. ET) with a virtual art tour of Tel Aviv’s thriving street art scene led by Montreal-born Israeli artist Murielle Cohen. You can join her on a walk through the Tel Aviv neighborhood of Florentin, the epicenter of Israeli street art.
A WORK OF heart will launch across Canada on Feb. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET and run until Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. Originating in Montreal, CHW has been hosting an annual art auction for more than 40 years. Moving the auction online encourages participation across Canada, broadens our audience, and increases our outreach. As a result of this collaboration, they are expecting 100 pieces of artwork available for sale, including pieces from Israeli artists.
The proceeds from A WORK OF heart will support the new, state-of-the-art Pediatric Cardiac Critical Care Unit (PCCCU) at Hadassah Hospital, Ein Kerem. It is the only one of its kind in Jerusalem. For these infants, precise diagnoses and immediate, advanced treatments are critical. The PCCCU will save lives, and keep the tiniest, most fragile hearts pumping strong.
« Congenital heart disease is one of the most common birth defects, creating an overwhelming need for advanced pediatric cardiac critical care, » said Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO.
To register for the virtual tour of Tel Aviv, visit www.chw.ca/AWorkofHeart or call 514-933-8461. Tickets are $40 and include a tax receipt.
To participate in the online art auction, visit www.chw.ca/art-auction.
JCF NOVA GRANTS: The Jewish Community Foundation is inviting applications for a Nova Grant from any local non-profit Jewish communal organization and institution as well as Federation CJA and its affiliated organizations. Nova Grants are designated for programs that have a specific focus within the following three thematic areas: Supporting the vulnerable; Jewish identity & culture; Institutional strengthening. A limited number of JCF Nova Grants up to $50,000 per program will be made available and allocated on an annual basis for either one-time funding or funding for up to a maximum of two years, depending on the nature of the program. Info: https://jcfmontreal.org/grants/nova-grants/
CUMMINGS CENTRE CELEBRATES JDAIM 2022: In celebration of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance & Inclusion Month (JDAIM), the Cummings Centre is inviting everyone to enjoy free programs: six wellness programs, two exciting events, created in collaboration with community partners and free access to the Cummings Virtual Learning Library. Info: www.cummingscentre.org.
Have you got an item for SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.