Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) will present its 48th annual Pro-Am for Kids Golf Tournament on Monday, July 11 at Elm Ridge Country Club on Ile Bizard. The event co-chairs are Joseph Balinsky, Gary Hutman, and Danny Kaufer.
The Pro-Am For Kids is the largest charitable Pro-Am golf tournament in Montreal in support of children, partnering with the PGA du Québec to recruit professional golfers for the event. Every team of three amateur players is matched with a Pro to complete their foursome. The pros compete for a $10,000 prize purse.
This event positively impacts children and youth by supporting The Myra’s Kids Foundation Summer Camp and CHW Hadassim Children and Youth Village. The Myra’s Kids Foundation Summer Camp is a free non-denominational bereavement camp for children and teenagers, ages six to 17, grieving the death of a parent or sibling. CHW Hadassim is a safe haven, providing an excellent and inclusive educational experience and nurturing home environment for some of the most vulnerable children and youth, many of which are financially, socially, and educationally disadvantaged.
To register or for more information, contact 514-933-8461 or visit www.chw.ca/proam2022.
CHW is a non-political, nonpartisan national network of dedicated volunteers and professionals who strongly believe that the advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Over the last century, CHW has been involved in all aspects of Israeli life, passionately supporting women, children, and families in Israel and here in Canada. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.
CHAI FLICKS : I recently got a subscription to CHAIFLICKS. Launched in 2020, this is the exclusive streaming curator of Jewish and Israeli content. CHAIFLICKS has hundreds of award-winning films, television series, documentaries, shorts, culture, music, stage performances, and more. You can enjoy exclusive streaming access to a highly acclaimed library of Jewish and Israeli movies, television series and documentaries from world-renowned actors, directors and filmmakers. In fact, CHAIFLICKS has the exclusive rights to the best thrillers, comedies, dramas and television series from Israel and around the Jewish world, as well as extensive content focusing on Jewish and Israeli culture, heritage and experience.
I was pleased to see YidLife Crisis as part of the collection, the fabulous web series co-starring native Côte Saint-Lucers Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion.
It is free for seven days. You can cancel anytime. Subscribers pay $8.40/month or $84.08/yea.
What a wonderful option I now have on my iPad. I really look forward to digging to some titles this summer when I am on vacation.
One of the hit titles is the Israeli series Checkout, which follows the antics of a diverse cast of customers and staff at a struggling supermarket. The cult sitcom’s third season is now airing on Israel’s public broadcaster Kan 11 and is on track to become the channel’s most watched TV series. The series was nominated for an International Emmy and won Best Comedy at the Israeli TV Academy Awards. It launched last November on CHAIFLICKS.
