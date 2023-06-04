On November 14, 2022, Ben Gurion University (BGU) Canada’s long-time CEO Mark Mendelson unexpectedly and tragically passed away at the age of 73. He had served BGU and BGU Canada in an exemplary way for a dozen years following a successful and high-impact career with the Jewish National Fund (JNF), creating life-long friendships with volunteers, colleagues, donors and students.
On Tuesday, June 13 (6 pm to 9 pm), Ben-Gurion University Canada will pay tribute to Mendelson’s legacy with the naming of a Student Residence, “Beit Mark,” at BGU’s new North Campus Student Village. Ben-Gurion University of the Negev recently launched one of the biggest challenges of its history: the planning and building of the North Campus, which will double its footprint in Beer-Sheva. Touted as the most important real estate project for the future of Israel, this major development is a cornerstone of BGU's growth and development in the Negev’s developing ecosystem of
The new campus includes a 14-building Student Village, home to 1,000 students, addressing the need for high-quality, affordable student housing. A place where students of all backgrounds will meet and interact, learning with one another and from one another. Modern apartments are fully equipped and furnished, with natural light - functional and practical while being attractive and inviting. Inspired by sustainable desert architecture it ensures shade in public spaces and courtyards with well-lit pedestrian walkways to encourage a sense of community.
For those who attend the BGU Canada event on June 13, they will get to meet and hear from Mike Wagenheim, Senior United States correspondent for i24News.
How interesting of a gentleman is he?
Wagenheim covers American government, diplomacy, religion, business and culture, all through the lens of the Middle East. Previously based in the network's headquarters in Israel, he covered the Israeli government and religious issues. Additionally, he is a correspondent for The Media Line, writing about American affairs in the Middle East. His work appears in the Jerusalem Post, Ynet and The Jewish Press. Oh yes, he is also an award-winning sportscaster.
